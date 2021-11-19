comscore Free Fire codes today, November 19: How to redeem codes, get diamonds, vouchers for free
Free Fire codes today, November 19: How to redeem codes, get diamonds, vouchers for free

Free Fire: Here's a list of working codes that you can redeem to earn free in-game items- weapon loot crates, new skins, diamonds, and more.

Green Criminal Bundle Replacement in Free Fire

Image: Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, November 19: Garena’s adventure-driven battle royal game has earned a big name in the mobile gaming sphere lately. Free Fire is amongst the most played games around the world including in India. The game is similar to other BR titles in the mobile platform and allows gamers to make strategies, choose weapons and supplies, etc. While much of the credit goes to simplistic gameplay, frequent events that bring along free in-game rewards, the periodic release of redeem codes held another sweet spot for players to stick to the BR game. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 18: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free

But though redeem codes come in handy to grab rewards like character skin, pets, emotes, diamonds, loot crates, and vouchers for free, finding working codes isn’t that easy. To make the game a bit survivable, we have compiled a list of active codes that you can use in the redemption site to earn free items. Also Read - Free Fire working redeem code for today: Get free M1014 – Demolitionist gun skin

Free Fire working redeem codes for November 19: How to win the latest free rewards today

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet Also Read - Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

Additional redeem codes

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFICYZJZM4BZ

FFIC65E269TQ

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFBBCVQZ4MW

How to activate redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up in your account, once they are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 19, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 19, 2021 11:46 AM IST

Best Sellers