Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, November 19: Garena's adventure-driven battle royal game has earned a big name in the mobile gaming sphere lately. Free Fire is amongst the most played games around the world including in India. The game is similar to other BR titles in the mobile platform and allows gamers to make strategies, choose weapons and supplies, etc. While much of the credit goes to simplistic gameplay, frequent events that bring along free in-game rewards, the periodic release of redeem codes held another sweet spot for players to stick to the BR game.
But though redeem codes come in handy to grab rewards like character skin, pets, emotes, diamonds, loot crates, and vouchers for free, finding working codes isn't that easy. To make the game a bit survivable, we have compiled a list of active codes that you can use in the redemption site to earn free items.
Free Fire working redeem codes for November 19: How to win the latest free rewards today
DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: free dj alok character
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
Additional redeem codes
QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
5G9G-CY97-UUD4
FFIC33NTEUKA
FFICYZJZM4BZ
FFIC65E269TQ
FFICZTBCUR4M
FFBBCVQZ4MW
How to activate redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards
-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device.
-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up in your account, once they are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.