Free Fire Diwali 2021 events- Free Fire Diwali celebrations have begun, bringing for players new in-game cosmetics, rewards, events, and more. The Diwali events will continue till November 11 and gamers can stand a chance to win festive season-themed items for free by completing in-game missions. There are log-in rewards as well that one can obtain by logging in daily for seven days. Here’s the entire list of Free Fire Diwali 2021 rewards, events, and game modes. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to avail guns, new characters, rewards, and more

Free Fire Diwali 2021 rewards

The Diwali-themed rewards in Free Fire include emotes, backpack, gloo wall skin, new weapons, and more. Here are the exclusive in-game items that players can win- Also Read - Free Fire rewards today: How to win Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate, Magnificent Mayur Loot Box for free

Warrior Prince bundle

Greeting emote

Desi Gangster bundle

The Flying Diya

Light Surfer

Magnificent Mayur loot box

Ballin’ n Brawlin’

Magic Feathers backpack

Katana – Sword of Honor

Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills

Grenade – Beach Ball

AC80 – Royal Warrior

Sports Car- Bolly Party

Free Fire Diwali 2021 event calendar

As mentioned earlier, Garena is hosting several game modes and events in Free Fire to celebrate Diwali on the Indian server. Here are all the details- Also Read - Free Fire active codes for today, Diwali 2021 event first look, rewards and more

-Lone Wolf mode (from October 25th)

The new Lone Wolf mode will let players will battle against each other in a ‘knockout format’ and the one who wins the highest number of rounds will earn the title. The mode will be available both in 1v1 and duo.

-Charge the Portal to Come Home (from October 25th)

In this players will have to complete daily missions and reach a certain milestone to unlock rewards. Each different tier carries unique rewards including 4 Legendary gun skins and 5 pets.

– Pick Your Diwali Hampers (begins October 29th)

In this event, players need to sign in every day for 7 days and get a chance to pick their preferred set of rewards.

-Rang De Rangoli (from October 29th)

The Rang De Rangoli mode will let players unlock the Desi Gangster bundle. Although other details about this mode are yet to be disclosed by the developers.

-Countdown to Diwali (from November 1st)

Countdown to Diwali event will reward players with a special surfboard called the Light Surfer.

-Claim free Magic Cube (from November 4th)

Garena is giving away a free Magic Cube to all Free Fire players which can be used to redeem a Magic Cube bundle from the store.

– Diwali Party (from November 4th)

This event will bring on deck the new Greeting emote. Players will need to play the game for 60 minutes on November 4th.

-After Party Gifts (from November 5th)

The developers are expected to shower extra rewards in exchange for new in-game currency.

As mentioned before, the events will run till November 11, and as players make progress during the events they will be rewarded with these Diwali-themed in-game items.