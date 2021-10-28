Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament starts on Oct 30, offers daily prize pool of 1,00,000 diamonds

Garena recently announced its Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament, which is its second edition featuring an all-new revamped format. This time along, apart from the top influencers and players, this year’s edition will feature top female gamers from the country. This year’s edition will also feature six community chosen influencers and participants from the Top FFIC 2021 Fall teams. The prize pool is 1,00,000 diamonds every day. Also Read - Free Fire working codes today: How to win M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, skins, mask for free

The two-day tournament will be hosted on October 30 and will go on till October 31. The tournament looks to provide a platform for upcoming women streamers and celebrate the festival of lights. Apart from this, Garena is also hosting a 'Come Home to Free Fire' campaign for the Indian gaming community, during which it will host localised in-game events. It will also provide gamers with Indian-themed costumes, items, and a truly desi emote to boot.

Players logging in on November 4 to the game will also be able to claim a free Magic Cube along with a permanent rare bundle of their choice.

Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament

Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 will feature participation from top names like Sooneeta, Hayley, Unicorn IB, Brightfox, Lokesh Gamer, TSG Mann, Assassin’s Army, Daddy calling and more.

All of the matches during the Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament will be played in Battle Royale Squad mode in a best of four formats.

On the first day, 11 female influencer teams will battle for a spot on Day 2 along with a chance at the prize pool of 1,00,000 diamonds. On the next day, the top teams from Day 1 will be joined by the six community chosen influencers and the top four teams from FFIC 2021 Fall to compete for the crown and the prize pool of 1,00,000 diamonds.

Garena will be broadcasting the Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament live on the Free Fire Esports India YouTube Channel and BOOYAH! on Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali and Nepali.