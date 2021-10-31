comscore How to get Black Rose Rocker bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun skin for free in Free Fire
How to get Black Rose Rocker bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun skin for free in Free Fire

Free Fire Diwali music free rewards: Garena has released a special Diwali song bringing permanent rewards for players that they can claim on reaching a certain milestone.

The festival of lights is forthcoming and Free Fire is gearing up to celebrate the occasion with numerous events. Garena, the developer behind the BR title is offering several rewards and has released the Diwali song with a bunch of milestone rewards for the players to grab in. Also Read - Garena Free Fire active codes, rewards today: How to get Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate, Reindeer Express Surfboard for free

The Free Fire ‘Kill Chodri’ special Diwali song that features Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor and comedian Bhuvan Bam has garnered more than a million views on YouTube. With the festive song, Garena has brought a set of permanent rewards that gamers can get based on the view milestones the video earns. Players can stand a chance to win the Black Rose Rocker bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun skin, etc. Here are the milestones set for each reward- Also Read - Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament starts on Oct 30, offers daily prize pool of 1,00,000 diamonds

Free Fire music video milestone free rewards: How to get Black Rose Rocker bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun skin, and more
The milestones set for the rewards are as follows- Also Read - Free Fire working codes today: How to win M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, skins, mask for free

  • One crore views – 3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
  • Two crore views – M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun skin
  • Three crore views – Black Rose Rocker bundle

Players will have to reach these milestones by November 6 to grab the opportunity of winning these rewards. On attaining the milestones, redemption codes for the rewards will be released below the Free Fire Diwali music video on YouTube. The redeem codes can then be activated on the Free Fire redemption site to obtain the rewards.

“To celebrate the release of the amazing new Music Video we have a new milestone reward for you! 🥳 Reach the view milestones on the Kill Chori music video on Youtube and earn permanent rewards for free! ” Garena mentioned on the official Free Fire Indian Instagram page.

Notably, the permanent giveaways are available for Free Fire Max players as well. That said, there are a few Diwali events currently running on Free Fire, for instance, the Diwali Hampers event can get players Ballin’ n Brawlin’, parachute, legendary gun skins for free. There are diamond royale vouchers, Time Travellers Thompson Crate3x The Executioner KAR98K Crate, up for grabs as well. Free Fire Diwali 2021 events will run till November 11.

  Published Date: October 31, 2021 11:21 AM IST

Best Sellers