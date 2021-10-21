Free Fire Diwali top-up event is closing today. And while there are a few hours left for the event to close in, players can still stand a chance to win the exclusive emote and loot crates for free. Also Read - Free Fire rewards, active codes today: How to win We are Venom Streetwear bundle, FAMAS Vampire Weapon Loot Crate, other rewards for free

The Diwali top-up event requires purchasing diamonds or the in-game currency to obtain the free rewards. Currently, third-party apps aren’t offering any such option to get free diamonds, hence players will have to adjust with the in-game top-up store. Also Read - Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 expected to release on November 1: Check details

If you are willing to spend cash and grab the three weapon loot boxes and an exclusive emote, here is a simple guide that you can follow to top up with diamonds in your Free Fire account. Also Read - Free Fire active codes today: How to win Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate, Venom set for free

How to get Free Fire diamonds for Diwali top-up event

Step 1- Launch the game on your device and tap on the ‘Diamond’ icon you will see on top.

Step 2- A range of top-up options will pop up on the screen. Pick the desired option and proceed with the payment.

Step 3- Once the payment process is complete you will see the diamonds reflected on your account.

Step 4- Then open the Events section to claim the Diwali top-up event rewards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Free Fire India Official (@indiaofficialfreefire)



Notably, players can grab 3x Soloist & Disc Jockey Weapon Loot Crates and Mind It emote. While the festive top-up event in Free Fire is coming to an end, popular data miner Knightclown has revealed a long list of events that are likely to begin from next week. As per the leaker, the Diwali event calendar lists out Lone Wolf Mode Open that will begin from October 25 to November 4, Charge the Portal to Come Home from October 25 to November 7, Pick your Diwali Hampers, and Rang De Rangoli from October 29 to November 7, Countdown to Diwali from November 1 to November 4, Claim free Magic Cube on November 4, Diwali Party on November 4, and last but not the least an After Party Gifts from November 5 till November 11.