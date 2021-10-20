Elite Pass is one of the most popular tier-based reward systems of the Garena Free Fire game. Players have to reach different levels to get these rewards, including passes, cosmetics, costumes, and other items. The developers add a new pass every month. This time, the Elite Pass will be available on 1 November, according to a report by Sportskeeda. The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 is ongoing and will end within the next 10 days. Also Read - Free Fire active codes today: How to win Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate, Venom set for free

Also Read - Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play

According to the report, the Elite Pass expected start time is 4 am IST. The is reportedly the same time that the events are updated/refreshed in Free Fire. Just like previous versions, players will be able to choose between two paid variants of this newly launched pass. The Elite Pass and Elite Bundle pass will be priced at 499 and 999 diamonds respectively. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to win FFIC Gold Token, Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card