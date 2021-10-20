Elite Pass is one of the most popular tier-based reward systems of the Garena Free Fire game. Players have to reach different levels to get these rewards, including passes, cosmetics, costumes, and other items. The developers add a new pass every month. This time, the Elite Pass will be available on 1 November, according to a report by Sportskeeda. The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 is ongoing and will end within the next 10 days. Also Read - Free Fire active codes today: How to win Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate, Venom set for free
Also Read - Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play
According to the report, the Elite Pass expected start time is 4 am IST. The is reportedly the same time that the events are updated/refreshed in Free Fire. Just like previous versions, players will be able to choose between two paid variants of this newly launched pass. The Elite Pass and Elite Bundle pass will be priced at 499 and 999 diamonds respectively. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to win FFIC Gold Token, Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card
Going by the report, the pre-order phase for this Elite Pass is expected to kick off a few days prior to its roll out. The report further reveals a few leaked rewards of the upcoming pass that include Sports Car- Beast, Dark Wings (Head), Burning Horns, Beastly Wrath Sky, Grenade Sinister, Flaring Beast Bund, Beastly Wrath and more.
For the unversed, this month’s Elite Pass has a Mesmerizing Nights theme and includes free and premium rewards that players can obtain by spending Free Fire in-game currency. The new Season Pass rewards include 50 Gold (0 Badges), Faraway Serenity Avatar (5 Badges), 3x Scan (10 Badges), 1x Pet Food (20 Badges), 1x Gold Voucher (30 Badges), Tale of Eclipse Jacket (40 Badges) and so on. Those who pre-ordered the Elite Pass received a Facepaint (Tale of Eclipse) reward.
The premium rewards include ‘Sultanah of Cerulea’ Female Bundle, SPAS12 Skin, Bike Skin, Avatar, ‘Tale of Eclipse’ Female Jacket, Backpack, Banner, M249 Mesmerizing Skin, ‘Fancy Steps’ Emote, ‘Magic Carpet’ Surfboard Skin, ‘Dome of Genie’ Loot Box Skin and ‘Sultan of Lapis’ Male Bundle.