Free Fire OB29 4th-anniversary update– Free Fire 4th-anniversary is inching closer and while the developers are prepping for the events, gamers are waiting to grab hold of the unique in-game items. As rumour mill reveals, just like previous anniversary events, Garena will bring tons of rewards for the players. The developers recently added two new characters Dimitri and Thiva with the new Free Fire OB29 update. In addition, there are gun skins listed as well which not only gives a unique look to the weapon but contributes to better gameplay too. In this article, we have listed a few simple steps that you can check to get permanent gun skins and characters for free in Free Fire. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives: Popular titles with better graphics

How to get permanent gun skins in Free Fire OB29 (4th anniversary) update

Step 1- Open Free Fire on your device and then go to ‘Store’ on the right corner. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes August 9, 2021: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Shuffling emote and more

Step 2- Tap on the Armory section and pick from the loot crates that will pop up. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 8: Full list of active codes, free rewards, and more

Step 3- Then tap on the ‘Purchase’ option.

Step 4- Pay the said amount of diamonds and the gun skin will be yours to try.

How to get free characters in Free Fire OB29 (4th anniversary) update

As mentioned earlier, Garena has released two new characters with the new Free Fire update, “Dimitri” and “Thiva.” Dimitri based on Dimitri Vegas will be the first to be released and will be available via a top-up event on August 12.

As for the character Thiva which is based on Like Mike, it will be made available for all players on August 28. It is worth mentioning that both the characters although free, exclusives can be obtained by spending diamonds. Alternately, one can use redeem codes to grab diamonds for free in Free Fire by following this guideline.