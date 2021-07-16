Free Fire: How to get powerful Kord Killspark Shinobi gun skin, free emotes, diamonds in the BR game

Free Fire Weapon Royale: Garena has brought a new Kord Killspark Shinobi skin in the BR title. It’s no surprise for the developer to refresh content and add new characters, gun skins, emotes from time to time. From hosting events, to offering redeem codes, Garena tries its best to keep its players affix to the game. Free Fire recently surpassed one billion downloads and is said to take the hot seat as the top-grossing game in Google Play Store. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for July 16: How to activate codes, get rewards for free

That said, the developer recently introduced new skin Kord Killspark Shinobi via Weapon Royale.

"Get the powerful gun skin now through Weapon Royale. Pair it with the new incubator bundles for maximum fashion effect," Free Fire posted in its official Instagram India handle.

If you are wondering how to get the powerful Kord Killspark Shinobi gun skin, here is a simple step-by-step guide.

How to get Kord Killspark Shinobi gun skin in Free Fire

Step 1- Open the game on your device and head to the in-game event section.

Step 2- Look for the Weapon Royale event

Step 3- Spin the wheel by using diamonds aka in-game currency until you can grab hold of the new gun skin.

In case you are out of diamonds, and could get the new gun skin, here are a few alternate options that can help you get free diamonds in Free Fire.

Players can opt for Booyah! a dedicated gaming content sharing app from Garena, that hosts Free Fire events and competitions where one can join to win free diamonds. Other options include- Google Opinion Rewards, Poll Pay, and Easy Rewards- the GPT (Get-Paid-To) apps that let you participate in surveys and quizzes and get rewards that can be used to grab free diamonds in Free Fire. That said, if you are looking for workarounds to get free emotes in the BR game here are a few tricks you can follow.

Tricks to get free emotes in Free Fire

Redeem codes are the best way to grab free emotes and even gun skins in Free Fire. We have listed the Free Fire codes for July which can you find in this link. Elite Pass is another option to get hold of emotes. The developers add a bunch of bright emotes and gun skins for free in each season’s Elite Pass. Last but not the least, players can actively participate in in-game events to get various rewards.