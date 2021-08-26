Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Open: 42 teams advance to Closed Qualifiers

Garena concluded its Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall Open Qualifiers on August 23. It has now released a list of the top 42 teams selected for the Closed Qualifiers. Garena has stated that all of the selected teams will be contacted directly via in-game mailing and provided with further instructions. The teams have 48 hours to respond to the in-game mail. If they do not respond, the slot will be forfeited and the next best eligible team will be contacted. Also Read - Free Fire rewards for 26 August: How to get Thrash Goth Loot Box, Metallic Gloo Wall skin for free

List of qualified teams:

Titanium:Army

UG-EMPIRE..

CONQUERORS

Team_Arrow

4-JODS!

Royal2Gurkha.

GALAXY_RACER_

THESTARZ!

HIGH-FIVE!

TEAM…ARROW

UNS-4

Asin-ClutchGods

HUSKIES..

YoungGurkhaESP

THE_IMPERIOUS

Trained-2Kill

MAVERICKS-ES.

STONE~CRUSHERS

LamaStone

PVS.GAMING.

LR7_ESPORT’S

XMATES!

EVIL-ARMY.

BACHELORS

4.Veterans

TNXTW

FAULTYGOD’S

TONDEGAMER

MageshGaming…

MILGYA

SILENTLY.LOUD

TEAM-GOA

LAVA>ESPORTS

TKMÃ—ESPORTS

HOMERUN

AMATERASUxRIP

AURA-GAMING!

STAY.AWAY.

RuLE…BREaKERS

GZxEG

We-Are-Kids

AFF-ESPORTS!

Garena in the list announcement also stated that the next 50 teams have also been shortlisted for the waitlist. The company will contact them if a team fails to respond. It also stated that the player “ＦＵＮ乂ＧＡＭＥＲ.11” from team Jaanu was found to be cheating by the in-game anti-hack system, and has been banned with the team being disqualified from FFIC 2021 Fall. The slot was then awarded to the next best team. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 26: How to get permanent gun skins, diamonds for free

Garena has stated that the in-game mail does not ensure a spot in the FFIC 2021 Fall Closed Qualifiers. To confirm their slot, teams will have to verify the details included in the application form. Also Read - Free Fire Max pre-registrations likely from August 29: Everything you need to know

Closed qualifiers details

A total of 48 teams (42 qualified, 6 invited teams) will the Closed Qualifiers, which will go on for two days (September 1 and September 2). After the Closed Qualifiers conclude, the top 12 teams will then advance to the league stages.

The total prize pool for the Free Fire India Series 2021 is set at Rs 75,00,000.