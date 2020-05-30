comscore Free Fire latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox is now out | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox is now out
News

Free Fire latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox is now out

Gaming

The Fabled Fox Elite Pass stars two protagonists: Ben and Zarya.

  • Updated: May 30, 2020 6:42 PM IST
Free Fire Elite Pass Fabled Fox

Free Fire has released its newest Elite Pass (EP), the Fabled Fox. The new EP launches on June 1, 2020, and features gangs and a story of revenge as two gang leaders return to a home they were forced out of. There are also rewards to earn, such as Kitsune’s Riposte & Revenge skin sets and the Fabled Foxes Motor Bike. Also Read - Free Fire launches new campaign #IndiaKaBattleRoyale

The Free Fire Fabled Fox EP stars two protagonists: Ben and Zarya. Both grew up in the Salter District but were forced out as adolescents when the Smaki Gang took over. Their new home is controlled by the Vulpes, a far worse situation. Coerced to join the Vulpes and rise through the ranks in order to survive, a decade has passed and Ben and Zarya are now leaders. They decide now is the time to use their ferocity and cleverness to take back the Salter District from the Smaki Gang. Also Read - Garena announces Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series

With the Free Fire Fabled Fox EP, Survivors can earn a number of themed rewards that include:

– Kitsune’s Riposte / Revenge skins: male and female skin sets featured in the Fabled Fox key art.

– Fabled Foxes Rucksack: a new backpack skin that has a special effect when worn.

– The Dashing Fox: a new skateboard skin whose tail is in the shape of the tail of a nine-tailed fox.

– Fabled Foxes Loot Crate: a new loot box skin that resembles the Fabled Foxes’ mask.

– Fabled Foxes Motor Bike: a new moto bike skin that helps players look even more intimidating as they ride down a road.

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

Also Read

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

The Free Fire Fabled Fox EP was inspired by Inari Okami from Japanese mythology, also known as Ō-Inari, the Japanese god of foxes. This god represents fertility, agriculture and industry, general prosperity, and worldly success. Based on this lore, the Fabled Fox skin set is themed like the animal and combines Japanese-style garments with contemporary streetwear. It’s yet another fusion of differentiating designs that Free Fire is proud to offer to Survivors. The Fabled Fox EP will be available for Survivors to experience starting on June 1, 2020.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 30, 2020 6:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 30, 2020 6:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Facebook to verify users with viral posts
News
Facebook to verify users with viral posts
This Reddit user captured a wholesome moment on PUBG PC

Gaming

This Reddit user captured a wholesome moment on PUBG PC

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Free Fire latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox is now out

Gaming

Free Fire latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox is now out

Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing

News

Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing

Most Popular

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Facebook to verify users with viral posts

Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing

Xiaomi launches smart electric kettle 1S in China

Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India

Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are the newest entry-level phones

Tips on how to buy camera body

How to get started in photography

All about buying lenses

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox is now out

Gaming

Free Fire latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox is now out
Free Fire launches new campaign #IndiaKaBattleRoyale

Gaming

Free Fire launches new campaign #IndiaKaBattleRoyale
Garena announces Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series

Gaming

Garena announces Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series
PUBG Mobile became the highest-grossing game in 2019

Gaming

PUBG Mobile became the highest-grossing game in 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart पर 1 जून से शुरू होगी बड़ी सेल, बॉयर्स को मिलेगा 80% तक का डिस्काउंट

Gionee ने भारत में 1,299 रुपये में पेश किया 10,000mAh कैपेसिटी वाला वायरलेस पावर बैंक

देसी नहीं मेड इन पाकिस्तान है Mitron App, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

बदलने वाला है आपका मोबाइल नंबर, ट्राई कर रहा है ये तैयारी

Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

News

Facebook to verify users with viral posts
News
Facebook to verify users with viral posts
Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing

News

Motorola One Vision Plus spotted in Geekbench listing
Xiaomi launches smart electric kettle 1S in China

News

Xiaomi launches smart electric kettle 1S in China
Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India

News

Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India
Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are the newest entry-level phones

News

Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and C2 Tennen are the newest entry-level phones