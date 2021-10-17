Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, Latest update: Garena Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games worldwide. The mobile game gained wide popularity in India after the government banned PUBG Mobile in India last year. It has been one year since the Krafton developed PUBG Mobile got banned in India and Free Fire took the opportunity to its advantage. Also Read - Free Fire diamonds for free: 3 best apps to claim diamonds free of cost
Time and again, Free Fire players are required to purchase various items to upgrade to the next level in the game. Garena, however, offers several ways to earn these items or rewards free of cost. One of the ways is via redeem codes. Also Read - Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament: Win emotes, gun crates, weapons, Diamond Royale vouchers, more
Game developer Garena release Free Fire redeem codes on a daily basis. These redeem codes allow players to earn free rewards. To access free rewards, players just need to copy and paste one of the active redeem codes in the specific space in the Free Fire redemption site. Check the list of active redeem codes and know how to redeem these codes and win exclusive rewards quickly. Also Read - Free Fire Diamonds: How to get free diamonds in India in October 2021
Free Fire redeem codes for today
F10IU JHGV CDSE
F7UI JHBG FDFR
FXCV BNMK DSXC
FC6Y H3KO F9UY
FVGB HJKU YTRE
FWAS XDCV BNMK
FLOI UYTR ESXC
VFGV JMCK DMHN
NDJD FBGJ FJFK
FVBH JIO9 FS87
FX65 RFVB NJKO
FE09 FA87 F6TR
Some additional Free Fire redeem codes
FI9U Y1VC AQ6D
FVBH JIO9 FS87
FX65 RFVB NJKO
FE09 FA87 F6TR
FC6Y H3KO F9UY
FVGB HJKU YTRE
FWAS XDCV BNMK
FLOI UYTR ESXC
How to claim Free Fire redeem codes
Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire redemption website
Step 2: Login with your social media app such as Facebook or Twitter, or Apple ID
Step 3: Copy and paste one of the aforementioned Redeem Code for today in the specified space
Step 4: Click on the confirm option
Notably, free rewards will be credited to your Free Fire in-mail within 24 hours.