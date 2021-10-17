Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, Latest update: Garena Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games worldwide. The mobile game gained wide popularity in India after the government banned PUBG Mobile in India last year. It has been one year since the Krafton developed PUBG Mobile got banned in India and Free Fire took the opportunity to its advantage. Also Read - Free Fire diamonds for free: 3 best apps to claim diamonds free of cost

Time and again, Free Fire players are required to purchase various items to upgrade to the next level in the game. Garena, however, offers several ways to earn these items or rewards free of cost. One of the ways is via redeem codes.

Game developer Garena release Free Fire redeem codes on a daily basis. These redeem codes allow players to earn free rewards. To access free rewards, players just need to copy and paste one of the active redeem codes in the specific space in the Free Fire redemption site. Check the list of active redeem codes and know how to redeem these codes and win exclusive rewards quickly.

Free Fire redeem codes for today

F10IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FXCV BNMK DSXC

FC6Y H3KO F9UY

FVGB HJKU YTRE

FWAS XDCV BNMK

FLOI UYTR ESXC

VFGV JMCK DMHN

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

FVBH JIO9 FS87

FX65 RFVB NJKO

FE09 FA87 F6TR

Some additional Free Fire redeem codes

FI9U Y1VC AQ6D

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire redemption website

Step 2: Login with your social media app such as Facebook or Twitter, or Apple ID

Step 3: Copy and paste one of the aforementioned Redeem Code for today in the specified space

Step 4: Click on the confirm option

Notably, free rewards will be credited to your Free Fire in-mail within 24 hours.