Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games available worldwide on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store. One of the most crucial components of the Garena Free Fire mobile game is gun skins. At different levels of the game, gun skins can be acquired by opening weapon loot crates and purchased using diamonds, an in-game currency used to purchase items such as costumes, guns, vehicle skins, among others. In some instances, players can also get gun skins via various events. How to get free diamonds in Free Fire. Also Read - How to get Free Fire OB29 Advance Server activation code

Free Fire game developer recently announced the removal of Jai character from the in-game store. As a part of the removal of Jai character, the developer has also announced several events celebrating the characters farewell. One of these events claims to offer four free gun skins. The stated event is set to begin on July 24 and players eligible will get the opportunity to get permanent gun skins for free. Also Read - Free Fire free diamonds: How to get free diamonds on Free Fire in simple steps

The event is called “Jai’s Party” and will offer four available gun skins. Players will be able to get gun skins on July 24 during the farewell party. To acquire these skins, Free Fire players will need to play five games using the Jai character and only then they will be able to get the “Golden Crosshair”. Once a player gets Golden Crosshair, they will be able to redeem one of the skins. The four available skins include: AK47 – Justice Fighter, AWM – Justice Fighter, M60 – Justice Fighter, and UMP – Justice Fighter. Also Read - Free Fire OB29 Advance Server: How to download APK link, earn free diamonds, and more

How to redeem gun skins on Free Fire

Step 1: To claim gun skins on July 24 you will first need to click on the “Calendar” icon on the Free Fire app.

Step 2: Click on the “Jai’s Party” tab and claim the Golden Crosshair, which can be earned after playing five matches with the character.