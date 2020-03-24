Free Fire launches new campaign #IndiaKaBattleRoyale

Mobile battle royale game Free Fire, has launched a new campaign called #IndiaKaBattleRoyale. Garena has mentioned that it stars young actors including Amol Parashar. Conceptualized in-house, the campaign has been designed for local gamers and non-gamers alike across the country. It has been rolled out on the different Indian digital channels of the game.

The #IndiaKaBattleRoyale campaign has kicked off with three videos highlighting the key unique selling points of Free Fire. These are Memory, Battery, and Time – that speaks to the local community. Each theme throws light on the different aspects of the game Free Fire. Since the release on March 13, 2020, the videos have collectively garnered a over 25.4 million views on YouTube alone (as of March 24, 2020).

In the first video, Amol is seen reluctantly choosing pictures of himself and his girlfriend to delete from his phone, to make space to download a storage-heavy game. His girlfriend comes to the rescue when she suggests playing Free Fire so he would not have this problem. With a focus on battery, the second video shows a college student running frantically up the stairs to the terrace. He has a portable phone charger. When he arrives, he sees Amol react as if his phone has just gone off and he lost a match by a whisker. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Amol shows him the phone where Free Fire is still functioning seamlessly, despite the low battery.

The third video showcases two colleagues sneaking into a meeting room and closing the blinds. A senior employee notices this and barges in, only to find them taking a quick break from work to enjoy a game of Free Fire on their phones.

The run up to the #IndiaKaBattleRoyale got over 40M impressions on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, with over 3.5M engagements. The videos which were a part of #IndiaKaBattleRoyale so far have reached over 31.4M people in less than 2 weeks.