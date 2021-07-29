Free Fire Max download link, release date: As the name suggests, the upcoming Free Fire Max is a much heavier version of the existing battle royale game Free Fire. The game is currently being tested in beta in select counties for both Android as well as iOS users. Here’s a quick look at expected Free Fire Max release date, and all other details. Also Read - Ban PUBG Mobile and Free Fire mobile games, MP urges Nepal government

What is Free Fire Max?

Garena has developed this high-end version of Free Fire mobile game on popular demand. Players have reportedly been asking for a better Free Fire experience. The upcoming Free Fire Max is said to have the same premise but will deliver a completely different game experience when compared to existing Free Fire battle royale game. The Free Fire Max game is said to come with much improved graphics, better sound quality and animations such as zone effect, and more. Also Read - Best online gaming platforms to play multiple games: Paytm First Games, PlayerzPot and more

Free Fire Max release date in India

Free Fire Max beta version is currently being tested in select countries but unfortunately not in India. The list of countries where the beta version is available includes Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam. The mobile game is being tested for both Android as well as iOS devices. Also Read - Free Fire OB29 update: Release date, new characters and guns, and other details

This clearly suggests that the game will not release in India any time soon and there’s no official way that players in the country can download and experience it. So, players must wait for Garena to announce official release details of Free Fire Max in India.

If you still want to try out the Free Fire Max game in India, there are unofficial APK and OBB download links available on the internet. However, we must warn that these APK & OBB download links are unverified and should be installed at your own risk.

Here are some Free Fire Max APK & OBB download links you can try out:

APK file: https://bit.ly/2CFiP8R

OBB file: https://bit.ly/2ZwlBWI

Free Fire Max System requirements

To download Free Fire Max mobile game there are few system requirements to keep in mind: free 1.5GB storage, more than 2GB RAM, Android or iOS device, and stable WiFi network.