Free Fire Max pre-registration: Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of Garena's popular BR title is now up for pre-registration. The pre-registration is live on Google Play Store. For those unaware, Free Fire Max is an upgrade version of the original Free Fire game that will offer better graphics, effects, audio quality, and enhanced features.

At the moment, the beta version of the new game is available in select regions like Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam, both on Android, and iOS platforms. Talking about tweaks, the developers have introduced a new feature- Firelink technology, that will allow cross-play between both Free Fire and Free Fire Max. Other changes include- 360 Degree Lobby and Craftland. That said, here's a simple guide on how to pre-register for Free Fire Max, and rewards that gamers can grab upon registration.

Free Fire Max: How to pre-register, APK file size, rewards, and more

Pre-registration

– Open Google Play Store on your Android device.

– Type Free Fire Max on the search tab.

– Once the game appears on the screen, tap on it and it will lead you to the following page.

– You will find the pre-registration button, tap on it.

-Once it’s done, you can choose to get the notification as to when the stable build hits the server.

Rewards-

Upon registering successfully, players will get a Cyber MAX Loot Box. As per the Google Play Store listing, here are the terms cited by Garena.

“Pre-registration reward offer only valid to users who pre-register on Google Play during pre-registration period. Limit of one pre-registration reward per account. Pre-registration reward delivered when game is installed. Valid in participating countries only. Offer not valid in countries where game is not distributed by developer or where already available for installation. Offer not valid through third-party websites. Age restrictions apply. To receive the pre-registration reward, you must be logged into the Play Store with the same Google Account that you used to pre-register for the game when you open the game for the first time.”

Free Fire Max APK file

Free Fire Max APK file size is 1.03GB, as per Sportskeeda. The outlet revealed that on the Free Fire Max Google Play Store page, the APK download file size is visible on some devices. Reports suggest that it won’t be a Pay to Win but rather a fair to all game.