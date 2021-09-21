comscore Free Fire Max pre-registration closes September 27: How to register, rewards, and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire Max pre-registration ends September 27: Rewards, global release date, and more
News

Free Fire Max pre-registration ends September 27: Rewards, global release date, and more

Gaming

Free Fire Max pre-registration ends September 27, the standalone mobile gaming app with enhanced visuals, new maps, realistic weapons, characters is set to debut globally on September 28.

Free Fire Max

Image: Garena Free Fire

Free Fire Max pre-registration will end on September 27, just a day before the new version releases globally. While the original title has garnered over millions of players, the Free Fire community is excited to try the new iteration which will bring enhanced visuals, special effects, new content for enhanced gameplay. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards

To recall, Free Fire Max pre-registration began on August 29 and it already surpassed 30+ million pre-registrations since it went live on the app store. Garena has confirmed that the new BR title from their studio will be released worldwide on September 28. Also Read - How to get free emotes in Free Fire in simple steps

Free Fire Max pre-registration closing date, rewards, and more

Free Fire Max pre-registration is closing on September 27 which means users have a week’s time to register themselves before the new game goes live next Tuesday. Pre-registration is open both on Google Play Store and the official pre-registration site. Notably, the game will be made available only for Android users, for the time being, the developers haven’t shared any detail on Free Fire Max launch on the iOS platform yet. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: How to get legendary outfits, emotes, other rewards

That said, users will get a bunch of rewards upon pre-registering that include- Max Raychaser (Bottom), 2x Gold Royale Voucher, Max Raychaser (Facepaint), Cyber Max Surfboard, Max Raychaser (Head). In case you haven’t registered for the game, follow these simple steps.

Free Fire Max: How to pre-register

– Open Google Play Store on your Android device
-Lookup for Free Fire Max in the Search bar
-Once the game opens, you will find pre-register button, tap on it
-A pop-up saying ‘Install when available’ will show up, selecting which will automatically download the game once it releases

Free Fire Max, the standalone mobile app, will offer a 360-degree lobby, realistic weapon animations, and characters to elevate the gaming experience. The developers have integrated Firelink technology that will help players transfer their Free Fire data to Free Fire Max. Eventually, gamers will be able to carry forward all of their in-game items, progress, customisations, and more to the new version. The game will have cross-play support and include the Craftland feature, a major upgrade that will allow players to build their own maps and let them share them with their teammates.

On a related note, Garena is hosting a few events in the original Free Fire title, for instance, Moco Rebirth that will offer players free items like 300 universal fragments, 3 diamond royale vouchers, and of course, Moco skin. Free Fire Cobra Ascension event makes a comeback with legendary outfits, emotes on its rewards shelf. The event will run till September 26.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 21, 2021 9:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire Max pre-registration ends September 27: Rewards, global release date, and more
Gaming
Free Fire Max pre-registration ends September 27: Rewards, global release date, and more
Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards

Best Vi plans with free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, data benefits, more

Telecom

Best Vi plans with free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, data benefits, more

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

News

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

Best budget gaming laptops to buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Best budget gaming laptops to buy in India in September 2021

Best budget gaming laptops to buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Best budget gaming laptops to buy in India in September 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date

WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers

iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch later this month: Leaked renders, specifications and more

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Design, camera, colours, launch date, every rumour you need to know

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire Max pre-registration ends September 27: Rewards, global release date, and more

Gaming

Free Fire Max pre-registration ends September 27: Rewards, global release date, and more
Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards
How to get free emotes in Free Fire in simple steps

How To

How to get free emotes in Free Fire in simple steps
Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: How to get legendary outfits, emotes, other rewards

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: How to get legendary outfits, emotes, other rewards
Confirmed! Free Fire Max releasing in India on this date

Gaming

Confirmed! Free Fire Max releasing in India on this date

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 9T और OnePlus 9T Pro हुए कैंसल, अब कौन-सा नया फोन लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Nokia T20 टैबलेट जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, कंपनी ने टीजर जारी कर बताई इवेंट की तारीख

Oppo A54 और Oppo F19 हुए महंगे, कंपनी ने इतने रुपये बढ़ाई कीमत

Genshin Impact में जुड़ा नया Spectral Secrets इवेंट, दिलाएगा फ्री Primogems

फ्री फायर में आया एक्सक्लूसिव Cosmic Teleportia Bundle, फ्री में पाने के लिए करना होगा यह काम

Latest Videos

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Features

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It
Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

Features

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It
SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Features

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video
iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

News

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more
News
Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more
iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date

News

iQOO Z5 India launch officially confirmed for next week: Check the date
WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting

News

WhatsApp multi-device support available for everyone: How to enable the setting
iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers

News

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers
iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com

News

iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers