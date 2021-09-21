Free Fire Max pre-registration will end on September 27, just a day before the new version releases globally. While the original title has garnered over millions of players, the Free Fire community is excited to try the new iteration which will bring enhanced visuals, special effects, new content for enhanced gameplay. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards

To recall, Free Fire Max pre-registration began on August 29 and it already surpassed 30+ million pre-registrations since it went live on the app store. Garena has confirmed that the new BR title from their studio will be released worldwide on September 28. Also Read - How to get free emotes in Free Fire in simple steps

Free Fire Max pre-registration closing date, rewards, and more

Free Fire Max pre-registration is closing on September 27 which means users have a week’s time to register themselves before the new game goes live next Tuesday. Pre-registration is open both on Google Play Store and the official pre-registration site. Notably, the game will be made available only for Android users, for the time being, the developers haven’t shared any detail on Free Fire Max launch on the iOS platform yet. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: How to get legendary outfits, emotes, other rewards

That said, users will get a bunch of rewards upon pre-registering that include- Max Raychaser (Bottom), 2x Gold Royale Voucher, Max Raychaser (Facepaint), Cyber Max Surfboard, Max Raychaser (Head). In case you haven’t registered for the game, follow these simple steps.

Free Fire Max: How to pre-register

– Open Google Play Store on your Android device

-Lookup for Free Fire Max in the Search bar

-Once the game opens, you will find pre-register button, tap on it

-A pop-up saying ‘Install when available’ will show up, selecting which will automatically download the game once it releases

Free Fire Max, the standalone mobile app, will offer a 360-degree lobby, realistic weapon animations, and characters to elevate the gaming experience. The developers have integrated Firelink technology that will help players transfer their Free Fire data to Free Fire Max. Eventually, gamers will be able to carry forward all of their in-game items, progress, customisations, and more to the new version. The game will have cross-play support and include the Craftland feature, a major upgrade that will allow players to build their own maps and let them share them with their teammates.

On a related note, Garena is hosting a few events in the original Free Fire title, for instance, Moco Rebirth that will offer players free items like 300 universal fragments, 3 diamond royale vouchers, and of course, Moco skin. Free Fire Cobra Ascension event makes a comeback with legendary outfits, emotes on its rewards shelf. The event will run till September 26.