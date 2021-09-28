comscore Free Fire MAX Download Link: How to download on Android, step-by-step guide
How to download Free Fire MAX on Android: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire MAX has been released globally for both Android as well as iOS users and is available for download starting today. Android users can get access to the new Free Fire game from the Google Play store.

Free Fire MAX has been officially released today globally including India. The new battle royale game is available for both Android as well as iOS users starting today. Android users can download Free Fire MAX from the Google Play store while iPhone users can head over to Apple’s App Store. Also Read - Free Fire MAX released in India: Google Play store download link, system requirements, file size, more

Players may face issues accessing the game at the moment due to maintenance time from 9:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM IST. The upcoming Free Fire OB30 update is set to release today and will be available for download once the downtime ends. To update to the latest version, players will simply need to head over to their respective app stores. Also Read - Free Fire Max download update, release time, features: Everything you need to know

Read more about Free Fire OB30 update Also Read - Free Fire OB30 update release today: Maintenance timing, new features, how to download

How to download Free Fire MAX on Android

Step 1: Open Google Play store on your Android phone

Step 2: Search for Free Fire Max

Step 3: The game is listed separately from the original Free Fire game

Step 4: Click on the Install option

Step 5: The game will get downloaded on your phone.

System requirements, file size and more

To get started, log in with your username and password or social media or Google account.

Notably, before you download the game ensure to have enough space left in your phone and also connect your device to a stable WiFi connection. Additionally, connect your phone to power at the time of installing and setting up the device.

The newer version of Free Fire Max comes with a file size of 0.96GB. However, the size varies with devices. To support the game, ensure your Android phone is running on 4.1 and up versions.

Read more about Free Fire MAX here

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 28, 2021 4:18 PM IST

