Free Fire Max download, release time: Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of the popular Free Fire BR title is set to hit the servers today. Alongside, Garena is gearing up to release the next big Free Fire OB30 update as well. Here’s all about Free Fire Max release time, download update, file size. Also Read - Free Fire MAX released in India: Google Play store download link, system requirements, file size, more

Free Fire Max release time, download size

Free Fire Max is releasing today, September 28 globally, including India. The developers haven’t mentioned the release time, however, reports speculate that the new Free Fire version could hit the app stores between 9:30-11 AM. As for the download size, early birds who managed to pre-register for the game have reported that the game weighs a file size of 1.5GB, which means users will require a minimum of 2GB to download and try the new Garena designed game. Also Read - Free Fire OB30 update release today: Maintenance timing, new features, how to download

Free Fire Max rewards

For those who have pre-registered for the game, they will be eligible to claim the rewards listed by Garena that include- Max Raychaser (Bottom), Gold Royale Voucher (two), Max Raychaser (Facepaint), Cyber Max Skyboard, Max Raychaser (Head). The Max Raychaser (Head) will be available if the game reaches 30 million pre-registrations. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today: Latest codes to win gun skins, diamonds in Free Fire

Free Fire Max features

As for the features, Free Fire Max will get a significant boost in terms of graphics. From in-game item rendering to improved character designs, players will witness tons of changes. The game will include new characters, lobbies, abilities, bring a customisable map- Craftland to levitate gaming experience. Players will get the chance to showcase their in-game accessories in the 360-degree lobby. Garena has implemented Firelink technology that will allow users to log in to their ‘existing Free Fire account to play Free Fire MAX.’

“You can play all game modes with both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players together, no matter which application they use,” Garena cited. While the new FF game promises enhanced graphic quality and content, it will take a lot of space to run all the resources, hence it is advised to free up storage on your device before downloading the game.