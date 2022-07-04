Free Fire Max Introduces New Character Based On Popular Singer Anitta

Free Fire Max has introduced a new character in the game which is based on a real-life pop artist and singer. Prior to the official unveiling, there were reports of the collaboration. Now, the new look has been announced by both the studio and the artist Anitta. The Brazilian pop star has also released a new music video dedicated to the new character name A-Patroa. Also Read - Check the top 5 most downloaded mobile games

The new character named A-Patroa has been introduced on the Brazilian servers of the Free Fire Max game. The singer Anitta has partnered with the game's developers for the introduction of the new character. She also claimed that she chose all the details of the new character right from hair and costume to even the tattoos.

In the dedicated video rolled out by Free Fire Max Brasil, we can see Annita play her character A-Paroa in a battle royale-like setup. She pairs up with a team of three other individuals mimicking the game's format. We see the typical jump off from the plane and then the part where players engage in combat when they land on the battle royale island.

Free Fire Max was offering the new A-Patroa character for free to the players on the Brazilian server for gamers. In order to highlight the new character, Free Fire MAX has also launched a new top-up event to get the special outfit of A-Patroa.

In the new event, players will have to recharge just 1 diamond by July 5 and in return, they will get A-Patroa Sound Crafter Bundle without any extra charge. The new bundle includes corresponding skins, shoes, and masks – along with 900x universal fragments. Under the events present in the game, players can also get free Twerk emote.

For now, there’s no announcement regarding the character’s launch on Indian servers. However, players can play the character on Brazillian servers.