Free Fire MAX download on iOS: Full step-by-step guide

Garena has finally released its much-awaited mobile battle royale game — Free Fire Max. The game is currently available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. It comes baked in with the new Firelink technology, which allows Free Fire players to migrate their existing process to the new game and then maintain their progress across both games. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 6 oximeter reliable way to check heart rate, SpO2 in lung disease patients: Study

Free Fire Max brings in much better graphics, better game physics, exclusive features and much more. Here we will be detailing all of the steps that you need to follow to download the game to an iOS device. Also Read - How to download Free Fire MAX on Android: Step-by-step guide

How to download Free Fire Max on iOS: Step-by-step guide

Open the App Store on your iOS device or your PC browser where your Apple account is signed in to. Search for Free Fire Max or follow this link. Tap on the “Get” option to download the game. Confirm the download by either using Face ID, Touch ID or your Apple ID. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading. After the download is complete, you can start the game by tapping on it from your home screen

Note: Garena is currently uploading the OB30 update to Free Fire servers, and till the incorporation is not complete, players will not be able to access the new game. However, after the maintenance break comes to an end they can simply log in to the game, transfer their data using Firelink technology and start playing. Also Read - Tech giants Tesla and Apple target 2022 to build India's manufacturing story

Pre-registration rewards

All users who pre-registered for Free Fire Max earlier will be able to claim their promised rewards from inside of the game’s mailbox. The rewards will include a lot of in-game items, skins and more, like the exclusive Cyber Max Loot Box.