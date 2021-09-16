Free Fire Max could launch next month: Better graphics, minimum requirements, Firelink technology and more

Free Fire has managed to become one of the most popular battle royale games across the globe. Building on its success, the developers are now working on a new title called Free Fire Max. The game will feature better graphics, bigger and better maps, and a fresh feel to it. Due to this, this has become one of this year’s most awaited games of the year. While you patiently wait for the game to launch, here’s a look at everything we know about it. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Design, camera, colours, launch date, every rumour you need to know

Free Fire Max launch

Garena has not revealed the exact launch date for Free Fire Max, however, a few reports suggest that the game could launch in October. The company recently opened pre-registration for the game, which you can sign up for via the Google Play Store. Also Read - Beware! 704,446 Free Fire accounts banned in last 2 weeks for cheating, you could be next

Minimum requirements

According to the Google Play Store listing, Free Fire Max will require a minimum of 2GB of RAM and over 1GB of free internal storage. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 16: List of active codes, Priestess’ Fox Surfboard, Wasteland Vault, other rewards

Better graphics

Free Fire Max will come with detailed maps, a 360-degree lobby, realistic weapon animations, realistic characters and more. All of this will enhance the overall gameplay for players.

Firelink technology

Firelink technology will play a major role in helping players migrate their Free Fire data to Free Fire Max. This will help them carry forward all of their in-game items, progress, customisations and more to the new game. It will also maintain sync between both the games, allowing players to play both the games simultaneously.

Craftland feature

Craftland feature is a major update and will allow players to build their own maps. It will also allow players to add various elements like buildings, trees and more to their personalised maps. They can then use the feature to share their maps with friends and teammates.