Free Fire MAX has been released globally on Tuesday. The newer version of the original Free Fire has been made available for download for both Android and iOS users. Soon after the game was officially released, players flocked to their respective app stores – Google Play Store and Apple App Store – to download it on their smartphones. However, many complained that the game isn't working for them and showing server issues.

Since the time of launch, the Free Fire MAX mobile game was unavailable for playing since there was a maintenance time until 6:30 PM IST on Tuesday. During the maintenance time, Free Fire servers remain inaccessible. The downtime was to release the latest update – Free Fire OB30. While the update is now available, players are still facing issues accessing Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX maintenance time

Hours after the release, Garena took to its official social media handle and said that the "maintenance" time has been "extended" due to "overwhelming response from fans". The game developer noted in an official posted, "Dear survivors, Thanks for your support, due to overwhelming traffic, we are still upgrading our service to ensure stability. We are sorry that Free Fire MAX won't be accessible tonight."

As for the next availability timeline, Garena confirmed that Free Fire MAX will be playable starting 12 PM IST today. In the post, the game developer mentioned, “please come back again tomorrow and Free Fire MAX will be opened on 29/09/2021 12 PM IST.”

The game developer addressed the issue of pre-registration rewards. Garena assured that players who are eligible to receive pre-registration rewards will be able to access them in two-three days, once the servers are available.

Until Tuesday morning, Free Fire MAX was available for pre-registration from the Google Play store. As a part of the launch offer, the game developer will be offering free rewards to players who pre-registered for the game.