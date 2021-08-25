comscore Free Fire Max pre-registrations likely from August 29: Everything you need to know
According to leakster Knight Clown, Free Fire Max pre-registration for the Indian region will start on August 29.

Free Fire is currently one of the most popular mobile video games available across the globe. This popularity led to Garena starting development on an improved version of the game, dubbed Free Fire Max. The company has been running a beta test for the game in select global markets and now according to recent leaks will soon start pre-registration for the game in India too. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes 25th August: How to get Game Streamer Weapon Loot crate, diamonds for free

The new game will bring enhanced visual effects and animations and will come with special features like a 360 Degree Lobby and Craftland. The game also includes Firelink Technology, which will allow players to save their items between the two titles. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 24: How to activate codes, get Bunny MP40, Gloo wall skin for free

Free Fire Max is currently not available globally and is undergoing beta testing. It was launched in Vietnam with beta testing kicking off for the MENA region in June. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 23: How to get Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate, Weapon Royale voucher for free

Free Fire Max India pre-registration could begin on August 29

According to leakster Knight Clown, Free Fire Max pre-registration for the Indian region will start on August 29. He has also shared two videos showcasing the upcoming game. If true, this would be good news for players who have been eagerly waiting for the game to arrive in the country, ever since beta testing was started in the Middle East.

We recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt, as Garena has not officially announced the availability of this version on the Indian server.

Free Fire Max: Minimum requirements

Android devices:

  • 2GB of RAM
  • 2.5GB of internal storage
  • Android 4.4 and above

iOS devices:

  • iPhone 6s and above
  • 3GB of internal storage
  • iOS 11 and above
  • Published Date: August 25, 2021 6:59 PM IST

