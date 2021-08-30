Free Fire Max pre-registrations live in India: How to pre-register, in-game rewards and more

Garena has opened pre-registrations for its Free Fire Max game globally and the players are excited to get their hands on the new mobile game. Free Fire Max is an advanced version of the popular battle royale game, Free Fire. It will bring in better graphics, effects and more. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards

The game will allow players to sign in using their existing Free Fire accounts, and will allow them to maintain their progress and items across both versions in real-time. Apart from this, Garena recently unveiled all of the pre-registration rewards, which it will distribute to its players. Here we will be taking a look at how you can pre-register for Free Fire Max, a list of pre-registration rewards and everything we know about the upcoming mobile game. Also Read - Free Fire Max release date: How to pre-register, APK file size, rewards, and more

How to pre-register for Free Fire Max

Open the Google Play Store and search for “Garena Free Fire Max”. Or you can just click here.

Open the search result with the developer listed as Garena International | Private Limited.

Click on the “Pre-Register” button.

A pop-up will appear informing you that you will be notified once the game is made available, you need to tap on the “Got it” button.

You can also tap on the “Install when available” option, to download the game as soon as it is made available.

Pre-registration rewards

5 million registrations – Max Raychaser (Bottom)

10 million registrations – 2x Gold Royale Voucher

15 million registrations – Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

20 million registrations – Cyber Max Skyboard

30 million registrations – Max Raychaser (Head)

Invite rewards