Free Fire Max release tomorrow: 5 things we know about the newer version of Garena Free Fire

Free Fire Max Launch Date, Release Time, Features: Garena Free Fire is currently one of the most popular battle royale games available globally including India. In the country, the game gained traction post PUBG Mobile ban in India last year due to security concerns. Garena is gearing up to launch a newer version of the BG game dubbed Free Fire Max. The much-awaited Free Fire Max is set to release worldwide, including India, tomorrow, on September 28.

Ahead of the official release, Garena has revealed a lot about the Free Fire Max. The game is already up for pre-registration on the Google Play store. Players pre-registering for the game will get access to exclusive rewards and more.

Free Fire Max releases on September 28

Garena opened the pre-registration for Free Fire Max earlier this month. The game is currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play store. So, if you haven't yet pre-registered for the Free Fire Max, go ahead and do it now since today is the last date to pre-register for Free Fire Max globally including India.

If you are waiting for the Free Fire Max to release in India, here are five things you must know right now.

–Players who pre-register for the battle royale game will get access to “exclusive rewards”. While Garena hasn’t revealed specific details of what these rewards are, we believe these could most likely be – in-game skins and outfits. To recall, the same procedure was followed when Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was released in India. This strategy is possible to get more players on board.

–Not much is known about the upcoming Free Fire Max version officially yet. Several reports circulating on the internet suggest that Free Fire Max will offer a similar battle royale shooting experience but with better features and enhanced graphics. The company has already confirmed that the newer version of Free Fire Max will bring “more realistic maps” and a “more immersive gameplay.”

–The Free Fire Max game will offer some never seen before features like a customisable map. The map will be exclusive to Free Fire Max and won’t be available for the original Free Fire version.

–Some reports suggest that the upcoming Free Fire Max will be available alongside the classic Free Fire game. The new BR game is said to support cross-play. Garena’s Firelink technology will enable the cross-play feature.

–Reports suggest that Free Fire players will be able to use their existing accounts and all data into the Free Fire Max. It is also said that all game modes will be available on both versions of the battle royale game.