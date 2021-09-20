Confirmed! Free Fire Max releasing in India on this date

Garena has been teasing the release of Free Fire Max since the last several weeks. The game developer has now officially revealed the launch date of the most awaited mobile game. Free Fire is among the most popular battle royale games worldwide and the upcoming Free Fire Max is also expected to gain wide popularity globally once released. Also Read - Free Fire active redeem codes today, 20th September: Unlock diamond hack, royale vouchers, more rewards

Free Fire Max pre-registration began last month worldwide, including India. The game developer has taken to its social media handle to announce the release date of the Free Fire Max. The new game will release in India later this month, on September 28. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for today, September 19th: List of active codes, how to get free rewards

In the social media announcement, Garena noted, “”After many months of preparation, we are finally ready to launch our special product. The Free Fire Max will be available globally on Google Play and App Stores on the 28th of September!” Also Read - Free Fire OB30 update: Expected release date, new features and more

Just a week from now, the most awaited Free Fire Max will be available for everyone around the world. Once the game releases officially, players will be able to download it from Google Play store as well as Apple App Store.

Free Fire Max pre-registration

Garena announced pre-registrations for Free Fire Max last month (know details). The pre-registrations will close a day before the official release happen, i.e on September 27. Players pre-registering for the game will be eligible for special rewards including costume bundles and many other prizes.

“Mark your calendars and be the first players to try out the best version of Free Fire. Experience awesome graphics, interactive features and Craftland where you can customize your own maps. The pre-registration ends on the 27th of September – pre-register on Google Play to obtain exclusive rewards,” the game developer noted in its latest social media post.

To register for Free Fire Max today, head over to Google Play store or Apple App store on your Android and iPhone, respectively.