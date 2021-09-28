Free Fire Max is finally here. The stable version has been released on the major app store- Google Play Store, although it may some time to reach all the devices. Users can alternately try tap tap app to download the new version. Also Read - Free Fire Max download update, release time, features: Everything you need to know

Free Fire Max download: How to download and install the new Garena BR game

Free Fire Max can be downloaded via Google Play Store, If you have opted for the automatic download option then the game will reflect on your home screen once it is made available on the device. Alternately, you can head to Play Store, search for Free Fire Max then tap the Install option. Once done, you will be prompted to give access to phone storage. Grant permission and you will then be able to open the game. Also Read - Free Fire OB30 update release today: Maintenance timing, new features, how to download

Free Fire Max features

As for the features, the developers have introduced Firelink technology, that will allow cross-play between both Free Fire and Free Fire Max. Other changes include- 360 Degree Lobby and Craftland. In terms of rewards, players who have pre-registered for the game will get Max Raychaser (Bottom), Gold Royale Voucher (two), Max Raychaser (Facepaint), Cyber Max Skyboard, Max Raychaser (Head). The Max Raychaser (Head) will be available if the game reaches 30 million pre-registrations. With enhanced graphics quality, new content, tons of other elements, the next-gen Free Fire title weighs a file size of 0.96 GB. Hence it is advised to free up some space in your device before you download the game. We will elaborate more on the graphics, settings, gameplay, and other details once we test out the game. It is worth mentioning that at the time of writing, the game server was under maintenance and read- ‘The server will be ready soon.’ Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today: Latest codes to win gun skins, diamonds in Free Fire