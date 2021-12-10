Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more

Garena will be releasing a Money Heist Mode for its popular battle royale game, Free Fire on December 11. The mode is being released in partnership with Netflix’s hit series of the same name. The announcement of the mode was made via Free Fire India’s official Twitter handle this Thursday. Also Read - Top movies of 2021 on OTT platforms to watch now: Red Notice, Tik Tik Boom, Haseen Dillruba and more
The Money Heist Mode is going to be available on December 11!💰
Call up your squad, capture the points and print cash to take victory home! Tag your squadmates below to tell them about the new mode!👇🏻#FreeFirexLCDP5 #FreeFirexMoneyHeist #PlanBermuda #FreeFire #Booyah pic.twitter.com/Z2zstKnptP
— Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) December 9, 2021
The Free Fire X Money Heist event will come to an end on December 12. Garena is advising players to collect all the special rewards, which include the Gold Vault Gloo Wall skin, Red Robster Vector gun skin, and more before the event comes to an end.
Sight locked and ready to fire! More Money Heist items to be won in the Reload Target Down event including the Gold Vault Gloo Wall skin and the Red Robster Vector gun skin!🔥
Collect them all now before the event ends on the 12th December 2021.#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/szV4NgRP2w
— Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) December 6, 2021
Ready to raid? Complete the daily challenges in-game now to get banknotes and exchange the banknotes exciting Free Fire x Money Heist Collaboration rewards such as the exclusive Free Fire x Money Heist Sports Car!🏎️💵#FreeFirexLCDP5 #FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/HiQNr0dQSp
— Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) December 5, 2021
Players can complete the daily in-game challenges to collect banknotes, which can be exchanged for rewards like the Free Fire X Money Heist Sports Car. Players can exchange banknotes for rewards until December 14.
For the collaboration, the game will be getting back its stronghold mode, with tweaks like money minting machines and Guy Fawkes masks.