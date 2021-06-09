Free Fire OB28 update: How to get McLaren P1 Helios car skin, new 'Win and Chill' emote

Free Fire OB28 update has finally arrived to the BR title. Like previous updates, the latest version brings in-game skins, rewards, and emotes for the players. This time around the developers have included an exclusive McLaren P1 Helios car skin and a new ‘Win and Chill’ emote. Players can grab these via the battle royale top-up event. As per reports, the McLaren crossover is done in collaboration with the British Supercar manufacturer. Here are all the details on how to get McLaren P1 Helios car skin and a new ‘Win and Chill’ emote in Free Fire. Also Read - How to download Free Fire OB28 update: Get APK and OBB download links, Rampage New Dawn, UZI weapon, new character, and more

Free Fire OB28 update: How to get McLaren P1 Helios car skin and a new ‘Win and Chill’ emote

Free Fire OB28 update: The new BR title top-up event has begun on June 8 and will continue till June 15. To grab the new car skin and emote, players will have to purchase the required number of diamonds. To get the McLaren P1 Helios car skin, you need to purchase 200 diamonds, meanwhile, the Win and Chill emote requires a total of 500 diamonds. As noted by Sportskeeda, although the items are free, players will have to spend money to grab the required number of diamonds. Also Read - Free Fire Hope Ascension spin event: How to win M1887– Hand of Hope gun skin, items, weapon loot crate

How to access Free Fire McLaren top up event, get McLaren P1 Helios car skin and a new ‘Win and Chill’ emote

Step 1- Open Free Fire on your device, click on the ‘Calendar’ icon which you will find on the right-hand side of the home screen.

Step 2- Head to the ‘Event’ section where you will see the McLaren Top-up event.

Step 3- Once the required number of diamonds are purchased, click on the ‘McLaren Top up’ tab and then hit the ‘Claim’ button to get the rewards.

Sportskeeda cites the price list of number diamonds in the in-game top up center as follows- 100 diamonds- Rs 80, 310 diamonds- Rs 250, 520 diamonds- Rs 400, 1060 diamonds- Rs 800, 2180 diamonds- Rs 1600, 5600 diamonds- Rs 4,000.