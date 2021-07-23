Free Fire OB29 Advance Server went live on July 22. Garena, the developer behind the popular BR game pushes a major upgrade almost every two months. The updates bring new features to the game that players can try before it is released globally. That said, Free Fire OB29 Advance Server registration is now open on the official site. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download Free Fire OB29 Advance Server on Android devices. Also Read - Garena Free Fire diamonds: How to get free diamonds on Free Fire in simple steps

How to download Free Fire OB29 Advance Server on Android device via APK link

Step 1- Visit the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server official site, you can click on this link for quick access.

Step 2- Log in using your Facebook account credentials that you previously used from the registration process.

Step 3- Next up, tap the ‘Download APK’ button, the file for Free Fire OB29 Advance Server will then be downloaded on your device.

Step 4- Install the APK, enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option.

Step 5- Once the installation is complete, open the app, a box will appear asking to enter the activation code.

Step 6- Enter the activation code and then tap the “Okay!” button.

Once the process is complete you will then be able to access the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. In case an error occurs, uninstall and re-download the file again.

But before you proceed with the following steps, check if your device has enough storage to download the file. The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server file size is around 721MB. The server will stay open till July 29. Players can try the new elements in the game. Notably, one can earn free diamonds as well by reporting bugs and other issues on the server. As cited, the progress won’t be carried over to Free Fire global version, moreover, one will require an activation code (as we’ve mentioned above) to access the latest Free Fire Advance server.