Free Fire OB29 APK and OBB download links: Free Fire OB29 update has been released now and players will be able to download it officially from Google Play store and Apple App store on your Android phone and iPhone. The Free Fire new update's size is approx. around 453MB. It must be noted that the size of the update should vary depending on the device.

The easiest way to download the Free Fire OB29 update is by heading over to the Google Play store or Apple App store. Android phone users can also download the Free Fire OB29 update via an unofficial APK and OBB file.

Note: Downloading the latest update via APK and OBB file should be done at your own risk as these are not verified links by Garena or any other trusted source.

Free Fire OB29 APK and OBB file download

To download Free Fire OB29 APK file on your Android phone, you can simply click on the link here. To download the Free Fire OB29 OBB file, you can click on the link here. In order to install the APK and OBB file of Free Fire OB29, your device should consists of around 50 MB and 570 MB space, respectively. So, before downloading the update, ensure your phone has enough space.

It should be noted that even after installing the Free Fire OB29 update, the battle royale game will be inaccessible until the servers are back working after the maintenance break. Garena confirmed that the Free Fire game will be inaccessible from 9:30am up until 5:45pm IST on August 4. After the maintenance time break ends, players across the globe will be able to access the battle royale game.

During the maintenance break, Free Fire game should show server error. You can’t do anything about the server error. The game can only be accessed once the maintenance break ends.