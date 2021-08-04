Free Fire OB29 update: Lone Wolf game mode, new characters, pet, weapons, and more

Free Fire OB29 update: With the new month comes a new Free Fire update. The new Free Fire OB29 update will be released on its 4th anniversary following server maintenance that is due till 5:45 PM IST. Like previous updates, the new update brings to the table a host of features like new character Dimitri, a new pet Sensei Tig, weapon balance, among others. While Garena gave a glimpse of the elements that will be added to the latest Free Fire version, Free Fire OB29 update patch notes now reveal the entire list. Without any further adieu let’s delve into the new elements Fee Fire’s fresh update will bundle in. Also Read - How to download Free Fire OB29 latest update on Android, iOS device: Get complete Guide

Free Fire OB29 update patch notes: Lone Wolf new mode, new characters, pets, weapons, and more

New Mode – Lone Wolf

Tweaks in Clash Squad

Rank Season 8

Free Fire Clash Squad Season 8 will begin on August 5, and players will get ‘Golden AN94’ for achieving a rank of Gold III and above.

Item request

New Feature Available in Casual and Ranked Clash Squad games. Requested items will directly be added to the inventory.

Backpack

Players can carry backpacks in Clash Squad mode.

Battle RoyaleRank points adjustment

Ranking up difficult adjustment and increased in rank points output in a game.

FF tokens

Optimized HUD display and the token count will be displayed inside backpack menu.

Training GroundsGrenade range

New grenade range added to the Training Grounds to practice grenades.

Characters and pets

New character – Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat.Effect: Creates a 3.5m healing zone. Inside, users and allies recover 3HP/s. When downed, users and allies can self-recover to get up. Lasts for 10/11/12/13/14/15s, CD 85/80/75/70/65/60s.

New character – Thiva

Ability: Vital Vibes.Effect: Rescue (help-up) speed increases by 5/8/11/14/17/20%. Upon a successful rescue, user recovers 15/20/25/30/35/40 HP in 5s.

Jota

Ability: Sustained RaidsReworked effect: When using guns, hitting an enemy recovers some HP for the user, knocking down an enemy recovers 10/12/14/16/18/20% maximum HP for the user.

Luqueta

Ability: Hat Trick.Improved effect: Every kill increases the max HP 10/13/16/19/22/25, up to 35 -> 50.

Shani

Ability: Gear Recycle.Improved effect: Restore 10/12/15/19/24/30% armor durability after every kill. Extra durability can upgrade your armor up to level 3.

Alvaro

Ability: Art of Demolition.Improved effect: Explosive weapon damage increases by 10/12/14/16/18/20%.

New pet – Sensei Tig

Skill – Nimble Ninja.Effect: Reduces the duration of enemies’ man-marking skills.

New weapon and balance

New weapon – AC80

Base Damage: 50.

Rate of Fire: 0.45.

Magazine: 10.

Attachments: Muzzle, Grip, Stock.

Piercing Shots — every second damage dealt with the AC80 will deal extra damage.

M4A1 (X/Y/Z)

M4A1 can now be upgraded by using the M4 Chip.

Stats adjustment

UZI

Minimum Damage: +8%.Magazine: +2.Effective Range: +10%.

XM8

Rate of Fire: +10%.Recoil: +5%.

SPAS12

Added Muzzle and Scope attachment slot. Range: +15%.

Vector

Range: +5%.Movement Speed: +10%.

M1887

Armor Penetration: -6%.

Range: -8%.

Rate of Fire: -5%.

Special attachments

Shotgun Muzzle.

SMG Muzzle.

AR Magazine.

Weapon stats adjustment

Effective range increase for the MP40, P90, Thompson, Vector, and MP5 with SMG Muzzle.

Muzzle Attachment — Reduced the effective range provided by Muzzles on the SGs and SMGs.

Double Magazine — Magazine Size: +40%.

Decoy grenade

It will now generate noise and be revealed on the mini-map once you deploy it.

Gameplay and system

Lobby Rework- UI and UE update.

Drag to Sprint- new running mechanism.

Fire Pass missions- activity missions and rewards will now be combined into the Fire Pass Missions menu.

Optimizations and bug fixes

Changed the model of the SMG ammunition, so it matches its icon.

Ammo types that cannot be utilized will now be displayed in the inventory.

Added a sound when the captain commences matchmaking.

Deadly Velocity will no longer have a pop-up message when enabled.

Each Clash Squad weapon shop has been provided with a name.

Optimized Multi-kill announcements.

Air Hammers can no longer be brought into the Combat Zone in the Training Grounds.

Added a queue for the 1v1 ring in the Training Grounds.

Added a name for each Clash Squad weapon shop.

Clash Squad now supports simplified killfeed.

Deadly Velocity will no longer have a pop up message when activated.

Battle Style Badge collected after the match will now be shown on the match summary page.

As mentioned earlier, the Free Fire OB29 update will be released following the server maintenance that will end around 5:45 PM IST. Players can follow this article to download the latest update on either Android or iOS devices.