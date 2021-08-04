comscore Free Fire OB29 update: Lone Wolf game mode, new characters, pet, weapons, and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire OB29 update: Lone Wolf game mode, new characters, pet, weapons, and more
News

Free Fire OB29 update: Lone Wolf game mode, new characters, pet, weapons, and more

Gaming

Free Fire latest update to hit servers today, the patch notes reveal new game mode Lone Wolf, Dimitri, and other characters, new Sensei Tig, weapons, and more.

free-fire-ob29-patch-notes

Free Fire OB29 update: With the new month comes a new Free Fire update. The new Free Fire OB29 update will be released on its 4th anniversary following server maintenance that is due till 5:45 PM IST. Like previous updates, the new update brings to the table a host of features like new character Dimitri, a new pet Sensei Tig, weapon balance, among others. While Garena gave a glimpse of the elements that will be added to the latest Free Fire version, Free Fire OB29 update patch notes now reveal the entire list. Without any further adieu let’s delve into the new elements Fee Fire’s fresh update will bundle in. Also Read - How to download Free Fire OB29 latest update on Android, iOS device: Get complete Guide

Free Fire OB29 update patch notes: Lone Wolf new mode, new characters, pets, weapons, and more

New Mode – Lone Wolf

A new mode will be available on August 5 at 14:00 (GMT+8). Map- Iron Cage. Also Read - Free Fire "Server will be ready soon" error message: Why is it showing, how to fix it

Free Fire OB29 update, Free Fire OB29 update date, Free Fire OB29 update features, Free Fire OB29 update characters, Free Fire OB29 update weapons, Free Fire OB29 update pet, Free Fire OB29 update improvements, Free Fire OB29 update details, Free Fire OB29 download, OB29, Free Fire, Garena Also Read - Free Fire OB29 update release today: Garena reveals maintenance time and more details

Tweaks in Clash Squad

Rank Season 8

Free Fire Clash Squad Season 8 will begin on August 5, and players will get ‘Golden AN94’ for achieving a rank of Gold III and above.

Item request

New Feature Available in Casual and Ranked Clash Squad games. Requested items will directly be added to the inventory.

Backpack

Players can carry backpacks in Clash Squad mode.

Battle RoyaleRank points adjustment

Ranking up difficult adjustment and increased in rank points output in a game.

FF tokens

Optimized HUD display and the token count will be displayed inside backpack menu.
Training GroundsGrenade range
New grenade range added to the Training Grounds to practice grenades.

Characters and pets

New character – Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat.Effect: Creates a 3.5m healing zone. Inside, users and allies recover 3HP/s. When downed, users and allies can self-recover to get up. Lasts for 10/11/12/13/14/15s, CD 85/80/75/70/65/60s.

New character – Thiva

Ability: Vital Vibes.Effect: Rescue (help-up) speed increases by 5/8/11/14/17/20%. Upon a successful rescue, user recovers 15/20/25/30/35/40 HP in 5s.

Jota

Ability: Sustained RaidsReworked effect: When using guns, hitting an enemy recovers some HP for the user, knocking down an enemy recovers 10/12/14/16/18/20% maximum HP for the user.

Luqueta

Ability: Hat Trick.Improved effect: Every kill increases the max HP 10/13/16/19/22/25, up to 35 -> 50.

Shani

Ability: Gear Recycle.Improved effect: Restore 10/12/15/19/24/30% armor durability after every kill. Extra durability can upgrade your armor up to level 3.

Alvaro

Ability: Art of Demolition.Improved effect: Explosive weapon damage increases by 10/12/14/16/18/20%.

New pet – Sensei Tig

Skill – Nimble Ninja.Effect: Reduces the duration of enemies’ man-marking skills.

New weapon and balance

New weapon – AC80

Base Damage: 50.

Rate of Fire: 0.45.

Magazine: 10.

Attachments: Muzzle, Grip, Stock.

Piercing Shots — every second damage dealt with the AC80 will deal extra damage.

M4A1 (X/Y/Z)

M4A1 can now be upgraded by using the M4 Chip.

Stats adjustment

UZI

Minimum Damage: +8%.Magazine: +2.Effective Range: +10%.
XM8

Rate of Fire: +10%.Recoil: +5%.

SPAS12

Added Muzzle and Scope attachment slot. Range: +15%.

Vector

Range: +5%.Movement Speed: +10%.

M1887

Armor Penetration: -6%.
Range: -8%.
Rate of Fire: -5%.

Special attachments

Shotgun Muzzle.
SMG Muzzle.
AR Magazine.

Weapon stats adjustment

Effective range increase for the MP40, P90, Thompson, Vector, and MP5 with SMG Muzzle.

Muzzle Attachment — Reduced the effective range provided by Muzzles on the SGs and SMGs.

Double Magazine — Magazine Size: +40%.

Decoy grenade

It will now generate noise and be revealed on the mini-map once you deploy it.

Free Fire OB29 update, Free Fire OB29 update date, Free Fire OB29 update features, Free Fire OB29 update characters, Free Fire OB29 update weapons, Free Fire OB29 update pet, Free Fire OB29 update improvements, Free Fire OB29 update details, Free Fire OB29 download, OB29, Free Fire, Garena

Gameplay and system

Lobby Rework- UI and UE update.

Drag to Sprint- new running mechanism.

Fire Pass missions- activity missions and rewards will now be combined into the Fire Pass Missions menu.

Optimizations and bug fixes

Changed the model of the SMG ammunition, so it matches its icon.

Ammo types that cannot be utilized will now be displayed in the inventory.

Added a sound when the captain commences matchmaking.

Deadly Velocity will no longer have a pop-up message when enabled.

Each Clash Squad weapon shop has been provided with a name.

Optimized Multi-kill announcements.

Air Hammers can no longer be brought into the Combat Zone in the Training Grounds.

Added a queue for the 1v1 ring in the Training Grounds.

Added a name for each Clash Squad weapon shop.

Clash Squad now supports simplified killfeed.

Deadly Velocity will no longer have a pop up message when activated.

Battle Style Badge collected after the match will now be shown on the match summary page.

As mentioned earlier, the Free Fire OB29 update will be released following the server maintenance that will end around 5:45 PM IST. Players can follow this article to download the latest update on either Android or iOS devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2021 2:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

India vs England 1st Test series: How to watch live coverage of the first test series online
How To
India vs England 1st Test series: How to watch live coverage of the first test series online
Top camera smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021

Photo Gallery

Top camera smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021

Top camera smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Moto G60 and more

Photo Gallery

Top camera smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Moto G60 and more

WhatsApp tips: How to make video call on WhatsApp via laptop or PC

How To

WhatsApp tips: How to make video call on WhatsApp via laptop or PC

Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking

News

Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking

Google's Tensor chipset on Pixel 6 series will be manufactured by Samsung: Nikkei

News

Google's Tensor chipset on Pixel 6 series will be manufactured by Samsung: Nikkei

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking

Google's Tensor chipset on Pixel 6 series will be manufactured by Samsung: Nikkei

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE rumours surface, hint Snapdragon 778G for India

PlayStation Now games for August: Nier: Automata, Ghostrunner, Undertale

Windows 365 now available to general public and businesses

How to Download Instagram Videos

Google Chrome sending Enhanced Safe Browsing notifications? Know all about it here

Top 5 Vi prepaid plans under Rs 100 in India

RedmiBook laptop expectations: Sub-Rs 40,000 price or higher for 11th Gen Intel?

Sony PlayStation 5 games launching in Aug, Sept that we are excited to play

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire OB29 update: Lone Wolf game mode, new characters, pet, weapons, and more

Gaming

Free Fire OB29 update: Lone Wolf game mode, new characters, pet, weapons, and more
Free Fire OB29 update: How to download on Android and iOS

How To

Free Fire OB29 update: How to download on Android and iOS
Free Fire "Server will be ready soon" error message: Why is it showing, how to fix it

Gaming

Free Fire "Server will be ready soon" error message: Why is it showing, how to fix it
Free Fire OB29 update release today: Garena reveals maintenance time and more details

Gaming

Free Fire OB29 update release today: Garena reveals maintenance time and more details
Ban Garena Free Fire and BGMI mobile games in India: Judge writes to PM Modi

News

Ban Garena Free Fire and BGMI mobile games in India: Judge writes to PM Modi

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire OB29 Update को एंड्रॉयड और एप्पल डिवाइस में कैसे इंस्टॉल करें, जानें इसके खास फीचर्स

Free Fire OB29 Update में जुड़ेंगे ये दमदार हथियार, M4A1 को कर सकेंगे अपग्रेड

Free Fire OB29 APK + OBB file download: फ्री फायर का नया वर्जन ऐसे होगा डाउनलोड

How to Use WhatsApp View Once Feature: यूज करना आसान, जानें तरीका

Free Fire में DJ Alok कैरेक्टर्स के साथ इन Pets का करें इस्तेमाल, फिर आपकी गेमिंग होगी धांसू

Latest Videos

How to Download Instagram Videos

Features

How to Download Instagram Videos
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Pretty good but too pricey

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Pretty good but too pricey
How to block websites on Google Chrome

Features

How to block websites on Google Chrome
How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Features

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

News

Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking
News
Zee Digital ranks second in a row with 229 million unique visitors in June 21 Comscore Ranking
Google's Tensor chipset on Pixel 6 series will be manufactured by Samsung: Nikkei

News

Google's Tensor chipset on Pixel 6 series will be manufactured by Samsung: Nikkei
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE rumours surface, hint Snapdragon 778G for India

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE rumours surface, hint Snapdragon 778G for India
PlayStation Now games for August: Nier: Automata, Ghostrunner, Undertale

Gaming

PlayStation Now games for August: Nier: Automata, Ghostrunner, Undertale
Windows 365 now available to general public and businesses

Laptops

Windows 365 now available to general public and businesses

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers