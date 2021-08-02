Free Fire OB29 update release date, timings: Free Fire OB28 update has received massive success among players within the country and worldwide. With the release of next patch, the popular battle royale game wants to achieve the same success. The follow up patch of the Free Fire OB28 update is called the Free Fire OB29. Ahead of the release, a lot has been revealed about the Free Fire OB29 update. Also Read - Garena Free Fire McLaren Ascension event: How to get McLaren Ascension P1 car skins

Free Fire OB29 Advance Server was released last month, which revealed new features and some improvements. However, it should be noted that it is not necessary for the final version to include all features highlighted by Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. Now that the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server is out, players are eagerly waiting for the final stable release to happen soon. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes July 31: How to get active codes, earn Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate for free

Free Fire OB29 update release date

In the past, Garena mostly released new Free Fire patches a day before the existing Clash Squad ranked season ended. If Garena follows the same strategy, we can expect the game developer to release the Free Fire OB28 update on August 4. Notably, the Clash Squad Ranked Season 7 ends on August 5. Some additional reports suggest that the new patch can also release on August 5 since the Gold Royale event will end on the said date. Also Read - How to get Free Fire diamonds for free for Elite Pass: 7 Best Tips you must know

Free Fire OB29 update release timing

Garena usually takes down servers for few hours for maintenance before releasing a new Free Fire update. During the downtime, players will not be able to access the game and receive an error message as always.

Going by previously released patches, the downtime for Free Fire update can happen around 9:30 am IST and continue until 6:00 pm IST on the slated date. Such updates usually start rolling out a few hours into the downtime, which suggests that the Free Fire OB29 can be released around 10:00–12:00 pm IST.

Free Fire OB29 Advance Server: New features

Free Fire OB29 Advance Server went live last month. The Advance Server revealed that the upcoming Free Fire update will bring along a host of nee features including new characters, a new pet, a weapon, a unique game mode, and other improvements. For more details, we must wait for the update to officially release.