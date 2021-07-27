Free Fire OB29 update: Garena Free Fire recently released the Free Fire OB28 update. The popular mobile game is now gearing up to release the next update dubbed the Free Fire OB29 very soon. The release of the Advance Server for select players last week offered a glimpse of what the Free Fire OB29 update could bring for players eagerly in the days to come. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for July 26: How to get active codes, earn rewards for free

Reports suggest that the Free Fire OB29 update will bring several new features to the popular game including, a new weapon, multiple characters, among others. Players waiting for the update should get their hands on to it very soon. From release date to new characters, guns and more, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Free Fire OB29 update. Also Read - Free Fire download on PC: How to download, play Free Fire for free on desktop

How to get Free Fire OB29 Advance Server activation code Also Read - Free Fire tips and tricks: How to get free permanent gun skins in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire OB29 update release date

As for reports, the Free Fire OB29 update will release between August 4 and August 5, 2021, which is next week. The game developer is yet to reveal official release details of the Free Fire OB29 update. So, we must wait for official confirmation first.

Given the ongoing season ends on August 5, reports suggest that the next OB update could release the day before, on August 4. So, it is assumed that the upcoming Free Fire OB29 update could release in the first week of August with new characters and more.

There is usually a maintenance break on the day the update releases. During the maintenance break the game is usually inaccessible for players out there. The maintenance break usually starts around 9:30 PM IST and ends around 5:00 PM IST. As per reports, the patch will release at around 11:30 AM IST.

Free Fire OB29 features

Characters

Free Fire OB29 is said to bring new features and characters, which players will be able to access once the update releases next week. Characters are one of the key features of the Garena Free Fire game and the upcoming update will bring along new characters. The Advance Server revealed three characters expected to be released with the OB29 update. One of the three characters is expected to be awakened version of Moco.

New gun

The Advance Server last week revealed the addition of a new gun called AC80. The AC80 marksman rifle is said to manage additional damage to players shot simultaneously.

Craftland and pet

The Advance Server also revealed that with the new update, players will be able to create a new map and use it for playing custom room matches. Players will also be able to add objects, buildings, and several other structures.

The Advance Server also revealed the existence of a new pet with the name Sensei Tig. The new pet comes with an ability called Nimble Ninja, which is also expected to be added with the next OB update.

It should be noted that the aforementioned upcoming features are a part of Advanced Server released last week. It is not mandatory that features spotted on Advance Server will be a part of the final build as well.