Free Fire OB29 update release: Garena Free Fire is likely to release the most waited Free Fire OB29 update today. Garena has also revealed some official details related to the upcoming OB update that will follow up the existing Free Fire OB28, which was release last month.

Garena has now taken to its official social media platform to inform players about the maintenance break. The game developer said that there will be a maintenance break on August 4 starting 9:30am. In the post, the game developer said, "We'll be having our maintenance on the 4th August starting from the 9.30 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. IST."

Garena also highlighted that during the maintenance time, the game will be inaccessible. "Please be noted that during this time, you will not be able to enter the game as we work on getting the new updates in for you!"

Last month, Free Fire OB29 Advance Server was out last month. After the new Advance Server was closed, players were left waiting on the new patch’s availability. Rumours since then have been hint at August 4 for the release.

The Free Fire OB29 update is expected to bring host of new features and upgrades to existing ones. The update is said to optimize the overall gameplay experience.

Free Fire OB29 update maintenance time

Garena has confirmed the maintenance schedule timing for OB29 update. The maintenance break will begin at 9:30AM on August 4 and continue until 5:45PM. As the tradition goes, during the maintenance break, servers will be offline for a few hours. In simple words, players will not be able to access the game during this time.

During the maintenance break, players will not be able to play the mobile game and face an error message stating, “Server will be ready soon.”

Once the maintenance break ends, players will be able to access Free Fire and update the game to the latest update.