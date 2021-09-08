Free Fire Advance server OB30 update: Garena Free Fire is currently one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. In India itself, the BG game is downloaded by over 1,000,000,000 users on Google Play store. iPhone users can download the popular mobile game from Apple App store. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 8: Get free costumes and skins

To offer a seamless gaming experience, Garena updates Free Fire game on a regular basis. The idea behind these updates is to offers newer updates and content to players. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes September 7, 2021: Get free exclusive content with these codes

Garena usually releases Advance Servers few weeks before an official update is released. With Advance Servers, Garena allows select players to test the update and report bugs and glitches. The idea behind releasing Advance Server is to release a more stable version of the new update. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 6: Full list of active codes, how to claim latest rewards

Players waiting for new update should note that the game developer has now opened registrations for the Advance Server for OB30 update. The Free Fire OB29 update was released on August 3 for all players.

Let’s take a quick look at how you can register for Free Fire Advance server for OB30 update. Follow the below step-by-step process.

Free Fire OB30 Advance server registration process

To register for Free Fire Advance server OB30 update, go through the following steps.

Step 1: Players will be required to head to the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server on their respective devices. Or, they can simply click on the link here: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: They will then need to click on the “Login Facebook” option and enter their credentials and log in to their Facebook profiles.

Step 3: A form will appear on the screen and players will need to submit information including full name, email, and phone number.

Step 4: Next, click on “Join Now” option. Once these steps are followed, players will be successfully registered.

The Free Fire OB30 Advance Server APK will start on September 9. Notably, the server will also start on the same date and continue until September 16.

Garena sends an Activation Code for the server to a limited number of players only once the registration process. However, it should be noted that everyone who registers will get their hands on the one-time-use code. This is because the server can only hold a limited number of players.