Free Fire OB30 update: New features, gameplay, APK, OBB download links, and more

Free Fire OB30 update: Free Fire's latest update has finally been released for Android and iOS. The new FF OB30 update brings new features and changes to the game including a new 6v6 clash squad mode, new Guild UI, among other tweaks.

While the BR title was under maintenance, it was back on track post 6 PM on September 28. Alongside the latest update, Garena released the most-talked Free Fire Max, an enhanced version of the popular BR title yesterday. As for the Free Fire OB30 update, it is available directly from major app stores. But in case you are unable to try the fresh content, you can install the patch using APK and OBB files.

How to install Free Fire OB30 update via APK, OBB files

The FF OB30 update APK and OBB files weigh 53MB and 684MB respectively. Here are a few simple steps to install the files and try the latest update on mobile.

Step 1: Download the files by clicking on these links- APK, OBB.

Step 2: Before installing the Free Fire APK file ensure that the ‘Install from unknown source’ option on your device is enabled (via Settings).

Step 3: Once the installation process completes, then copy the OBB file to the directory- Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

Step 4- In case you can’t find the folder you will have to create one.

Step 5- Once done, you will then be able to try the latest version, however, if an error saying ‘There was a problem parsing the package’ occurs, just redownload the APK file and follow the steps mentioned above.

Free Fire OB30 features

As for the features, the fresh update brings a bunch of changes to Free Fire that include Treatment Sniper, new attachments Vest HP Booster and Vest Thickener to upgrade the armour, a new 6 vs 6 clash squad mode, ability changes to characters- Chrono, Elite Andrew, Wukong, etc, and Airdrop vending machine in classic and ranked games. There is a new Guild UI, replay system (beta) as well.