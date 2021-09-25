Free Fire OB30 update: Features, expected release date in India

Free Fire OB30 update: Garena Free Fire OB30, the upcoming update will hit the servers soon. Garena-designed BR title is one of the most downloaded games on Android. While the upcoming update testing ended on September 16, the developers are now preparing to release the final build for its user base. Here’s everything we know so far about Free Fire OB30 update features and the expected release date in India. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for 25 September: How to win Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate, Megalodon Alpha Token Box for free

Free Fire OB30 update features: Airdrop vending machine, weapon balance, revamped training ground, and more

As spotted by Sportskeeda, the new update in Free Fire will bring tons of features for players. Here are the details-

Airdrop Vending machine- This time the AV machine will be different than the usual in terms of items it will bundle. It will have level 4 helmet as and a vest as well.

Treatment gun- The new update will bring auto-aim functionality to the Treatment Gun.

Weapon balance- As for the weapon buffs and nerfs, the grenade and Vector have been nerfed, while the AWM is buffed for balanced gameplay.

BR mode rank points- The new will bring changes to BR ranked mode score calculation. The patch points will be added to the score calculation for players who revive their teammates.

New attachments- The upcoming update will add two new attachments- Vest HP booster and Vest Thickener that will enhance vest durability.

Revamped training ground- The new update will clear the combat zone on the training island.

Replay feature: The Free Fire OB30 update will also add a replay feature that will allow players to record the gameplay and save it once the game is over.

As for other add-ons, reports suggest that the update will bring two new characters– Memory Mist, Buzzer Beater, new shotgun, sniper, and a new pet named Agent Hope.

Free Fire OB30 update release date in India (expected)

Free Fire developers usually release a major update following the end of the Clash Squad season. Notably, the Clash Squad Season 8 is closing on September 29, and reports speculate that the new update might arrive on September 28, the same day FF’s enhanced version Free Fire Max is releasing globally. The Free Fire latest update could release between 10:30-12 PM IST on Tuesday, as per reports.