Free Fire OB30 update: Expected release date, new features and more

Garena Free Fire OB30 update was recently made available in the Advance Server from September 9 to September 16. During it players on the Advance Server had a chance to try out the update ahead of other players. Now, the OB 30 Advance Server has been shut and Garena will soon roll out the final release of the Free Fire OB30 update to all players soon. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 18: List of active codes, free premium rewards

Free Fire OB30 update expected release date

Garena usually rolls out major Free Fire updates a day before the completion of the Clash Squad ranked season, and Season 8 is coming to an end on September 29. This means that Garena could release the Free Fire OB30 update on September 28. However, take note that Garena has not officially confirmed the official date for the release date. Also Read - How to get free diamonds in Free Fire without top up in September

Free Fire OB30 update: Expected features

Memory Mist: With the OB30 update a mystery character will be unveiled, who will come with the ability called Memory Mist, which will allow you to spot enemies within a range of 25 meters to up to 50 meters. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 17: Active codes, latest rewards for the day

Buzzer Beat: The Buzzer Beat ability will allow users to recover 5 HP and a maximum of 30 HP if they successfully survive combat.

Agent Hop: Agent Hop will be a new pet, which will possess the ability, Bouncing Bonus. The ability would allow players to recover EPs when the zone shrinks.

New Guns: The update will bring in two new guns: Treatment Sniper and Treatment Shotgun. Both the guns will have similar utilities and will allow users to shoot it at teammates to increase their health points.