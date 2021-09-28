Free Fire OB30 update is set to release for players today after a really long wait. Garena announced on Monday that there will be downtime on September 28, Tuesday. This hints at the release of the much-awaited Free Fire OB30 update. In addition, Free Fire Max will release today globally including India. The Max will be an enhanced version of the original Free Fire. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today: Latest codes to win gun skins, diamonds in Free Fire

With the upcoming Free Fire OB30 update, the developer aims to bring some useful improvements and new features to the battle royale game. The idea is to offer an enhanced version of the existing game. The upcoming Free Fire OB30 is said to be the biggest update that players will be getting. It will bring newer game enhancements, normal weapon balances, new characters, and much more. Also Read - Free Fire Max vs Free Fire: 5 key differences we will see

How to download

The Free Fire OB30 update will be available for both Android and iOS users. Players can simply head over to their respective apps stores – Google Play store and Apple App store – to install the new update once the downtime is over in the evening today. Also Read - Free Fire Max release today: 5 things we know about the newer version of Free Fire

If you do not have the patience to wait for the update to officially release, there are APK and OBB files available. It should be noted that downloading APK and OBB files can put your device at risk since these files are unverified.

Maintenance time

Garena has officially confirmed that there will be a maintenance time before the release of the Free Fire OB30 update today. Once the maintenance time is over, the new update will be available for download. The maintenance time is set between 9:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM IST.

The game developer took to its official Instagram handle to announce the maintenance time period. In the post, Garena noted, “please be noted that the game will be going through maintenance tomorrow, starting from 9:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM IST! Are you as excited as we are to try out the new features? So are we!”

Garena also clarified that the game will not be available during the maintenance time. However, the exact availability time of the update will vary from one device to another.