Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time, download link for Android and iOS

With the Free Fire OB31 update, Garena ais to bring significant changes and improvements in the gameplay. The update is said to bring new weapons and characters as well. Some of the other additions are expected to be Clash Squad and Battle Royale mode.

Garena Free Fire OB31 latest update is on its way. The game developer announced the maintenance time from 9:30am today till 6:30 pm IST on December 1, 2021 Every time a new update is pushed, Garena Free Fire goes unavailable for around nine hours. The same is happening today. Also Read - Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year

Post 6:30pm IST today, the battle royale game will be available with the new Free Fire OB31 update. Once the update is released, players can head over to their respective play stores and update the game. Android users can head to the Google Play store while iPhone users can update the game via the Apple App store. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Codes December 1: How to get free redeem codes, latest rewards today

Free Fire OB31 update features

With the Free Fire OB31 update, Garena aims to bring significant changes and improvements in the gameplay. The update is said to bring new weapons and characters as well. Some of the other additions are expected to be Clash Squad and Battle Royale mode. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, November 30: How to win diamonds, skins, rewards, activate redeem codes.

Free Fire OB31 update is also said to bring features such as — Psychology mode, new firearm card — MAC10, new guns — UMP, MP5, Thompson, UZI, and MAG-7, and more.

The game developer announced the Free Fire OB31 maintenance time on Wednesday morning on its social media handle. Garena informed that the update will be released later today. During the maintenance time, players will not be able to access the battle royale game. Players who attempt to sign in to the game will get an error showing server will be ready soon. As mentioned, the BR game will be available again once downtime ends at 6:30 pm IST.

Free Fire OB31 update download links

The update is not available for download currently. Players can download the update officially once the downtime ends later today. However, if you can’t wait, APK + OBB file links are available for download, but they are not official or verified. However, if you still wish to download the OBB file, click here. For OBB file download, click here.

We still suggest you to wait till 6:30pm IST and update the game via official platforms such as Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

  Published Date: December 1, 2021 4:08 PM IST

Best Sellers