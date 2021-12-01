comscore Free Fire OB31 update: Top 5 features that gamers will like
Free Fire OB31 update: Top 5 features that gamers will like

Here we will be taking a look at the top 5 features that have been introduced with the Free Fire OB31 update including a new weapon, gameplay adjustments and more.

Garena has finally released the Free Fire OB31 update. The update brings in a list of new features like the introduction of a new weapon, gameplay adjustments and more. Here we will be taking a look at the top 5 features that have been introduced with the Free Fire OB31 update. Also Read - Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time, download link for Android and iOS

New Rank

With the update, Garena has introduced a rank called ‘Master’. The new Master rank has been placed between the Heroic and Grandmaster ranks. The developer feels that this will help in reducing the gap between ranks, and providing players with a new goal to strive for. Also Read - Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year

New Weapon

Free Fire has been famous for getting new guns with its core updates, and the OB31 update is no less. With the update, the update, the developers have added a new SMG called MAC10, which will come with a pre-attached silencer. The company claims that the SMG can easily pierce through heavy armour.

Weapon Balancing

Garena has altered seven weapons including SCAR, M60, UMP, XM8, MP5-X, Kar98K and Gorza with the OB31 update. It has reduced the effective range of UMP, MP5, Thompson, UZI and MAG-7. Weapon swap time, reload time, recoil and other things have been adjusted.

Clash Squad Adjustments

Clash Squad game mode has also received several adjustments. The company claims that these adjustments will help enhance the overall gameplay experience for users. The adjustments involve requesting more than one item, spawn location adjustments for Academy and Mill, and players will no longer be allowed to carry additional grenades into the next round.

Character Balancing

The update has also brought in various character adjustments, which will change the gameplay significantly. These changes made to the characters will influence players character choices, who will now have to keep in mind the numerous buffs and reworks that have been made.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 6:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 1, 2021 6:58 PM IST

Best Sellers