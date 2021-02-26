Free Fire Project Cobra now live: Here's what it has in store for you

Garena Free Fire Project Cobra event is now live. The event brings exclusive Project Cobra content, a full in-game reskin, the introduction of Shirou and a special interface. Apart from this, players will get to take part in multiple activities and get rewards for the same. Here we will be taking a look at what the new Project Cobra brings. Also Read - Garena Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring: 18 participating teams announced, how to watch live

What will players get during Free Fire Project Cobra event

The Shirou character will be awarded to all players for free on February 27. To get him players just need to log in and redeem the award. The characters passive skill is called “Damage Delivered” in which he sees his attacker being marked for 6 seconds if he is hit from within an 80-metre radius. Additionally, the first shot on the marked attacker will have between 50 percent to 67 percent add on armour penetration. Also Read - PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Should you wait for PUBG Mobile to comeback?

Players logging into the app between February 21 to March 5 will also be awarded a Cobra backpack. Players can also complete activities to get a chance to win the EVO Cobra MP40 Gun Skin, costume, legendary fashion, Katana, Gloo Wall and the Cobra Motorcycle skin.

Players will also be able to play the latest Bermuda Remastered in 2 game modes: Team Deathmatch and Clash Squad Bermuda.

Real life rewards including OnePlus 8T smartphones

Garena will be hosting a Project Cobra-themed event on the streaming service BOOYAH!, where all players who tune in, stand a chance to win OnePlus 8T phones, official BOOYAH! backpacks and item drops worth 3.5 million Diamonds.

BOOYAH! will be holding the event from February 24 till March 4, during which it will host multiple activities like the Cobra Dancing Challenge and live streams with special guests including Tanmay Bhatt, Lokesh Gamer, Sooneeta, Gaming Subrata and more.