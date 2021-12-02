comscore Free Fire OB31 update: New to Free Fire? Here are 3 ways to level up in the game quickly
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • New to Free Fire? Here are 3 ways to level up in the game quickly
News

New to Free Fire? Here are 3 ways to level up in the game quickly

Gaming

Once, one of the most popular games in the country, PUBG Mobile is no longer available for download on the Google Play Store or Apple App store. Since the ban, Free Fire has taken PUBG’s place in India and has gained millions of users in the last year.

free fire

Garena Free Fire gained wide popularity in India after the ban on the PUBG Mobile game last year. The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in India over privacy and security concerns last September. Alongside, several other Chinese applications were banned in the country including TikTok, Camscanner, and more. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more

Once, one of the most popular games in the country, PUBG Mobile is no longer available for download on the Google Play Store or Apple App store. Since the ban, Free Fire has taken PUBG’s place in India and has gained millions of users in the last year. Also Read - Free Fire OB31 update: Top 5 features that gamers will like

If you are new to Free Fire and want to understand how to level up in the game quickly, you are at the right place. Also Read - Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time, download link for Android and iOS

Few factors that will help players level up quickly in Free Fire

-One of the simplest ways to level up in the game is through EXP (experience). With every game, players will have a better understanding of the game and earn EXP. This will help them level up quicker than ever before.

To vote for other categories, click here

-Double EXP Card will push players to level up in the game much faster than ever before. It should be noted that each of these cards comes with a validity of seven days. These are easily available for purchase in the Free Fire in-game store.

Follow these steps to get a Double EXP card

Step 1: To get a Double EXP card, first open the Free Fire app on an Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Then click on the “Store” option to view the content.

Step 3: A Double EXP Card will be available in the Item section. You can buy it for 100 diamonds.

Step 4: Once the purchase is made, 100 diamonds will get deducted from the account and one Double EXP Card will be credited to the “Vault.”

-Third way to level up in the game quickly, is by 50 percent EXP Card, which comes with three-day validity. It can be earned through Guild Sign-in.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 6:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 2, 2021 6:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Features
Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

How To

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

Shows/movies to watch this month on OTT platforms

Photo Gallery

Shows/movies to watch this month on OTT platforms

Shows/movies to watch on OTT platforms this month: Mismatched, Inside Edge, Hawkeye and more

Photo Gallery

Shows/movies to watch on OTT platforms this month: Mismatched, Inside Edge, Hawkeye and more

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple to Launch it AR Headsets

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more
Free Fire OB31 update: Top 5 features that gamers will like

Gaming

Free Fire OB31 update: Top 5 features that gamers will like
Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time

Gaming

Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time
Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year

Gaming

Google Play Best of 2021: BGMI, Free Fire Max are among the best Android games of this year
Garena Free Fire Codes December 1: How to get free redeem codes, latest rewards today

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Codes December 1: How to get free redeem codes, latest rewards today

हिंदी समाचार

टेस्ला ने पेश किया बच्चों के लिए Cyberquad ATV, साइबरट्रक जैसी है डिजाइन

[100% Working] फ्री फायर के इन रिडीम कोड्स में मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

वीवो ला रहा108MP बैक और 50MP डुअल सेल्फी कैमरे वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus RT की इंडिया प्राइस हुई लीक, 34,999 रुपये से हो सकता है शुरू

अब WhatsApp से भी बुक कर पाएंगे Uber राइड, बस करना होगा मैसेज

Latest Videos

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India
Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Apple to Launch it AR Headsets
News
Apple to Launch it AR Headsets
Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Features

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details
Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

How To

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app
Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers