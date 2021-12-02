Garena Free Fire gained wide popularity in India after the ban on the PUBG Mobile game last year. The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in India over privacy and security concerns last September. Alongside, several other Chinese applications were banned in the country including TikTok, Camscanner, and more. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more

Once, one of the most popular games in the country, PUBG Mobile is no longer available for download on the Google Play Store or Apple App store. Since the ban, Free Fire has taken PUBG’s place in India and has gained millions of users in the last year. Also Read - Free Fire OB31 update: Top 5 features that gamers will like

If you are new to Free Fire and want to understand how to level up in the game quickly, you are at the right place. Also Read - Free Fire OB31 update: Release date, maintenance start and end time, download link for Android and iOS

Few factors that will help players level up quickly in Free Fire

-One of the simplest ways to level up in the game is through EXP (experience). With every game, players will have a better understanding of the game and earn EXP. This will help them level up quicker than ever before.

-Double EXP Card will push players to level up in the game much faster than ever before. It should be noted that each of these cards comes with a validity of seven days. These are easily available for purchase in the Free Fire in-game store.

Follow these steps to get a Double EXP card

Step 1: To get a Double EXP card, first open the Free Fire app on an Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Then click on the “Store” option to view the content.

Step 3: A Double EXP Card will be available in the Item section. You can buy it for 100 diamonds.

Step 4: Once the purchase is made, 100 diamonds will get deducted from the account and one Double EXP Card will be credited to the “Vault.”

-Third way to level up in the game quickly, is by 50 percent EXP Card, which comes with three-day validity. It can be earned through Guild Sign-in.