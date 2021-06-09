Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Prize list, how to get rewards

Garena Free Fire is currently hosting its new Rampage Legion event, which started on June 9 and will end on June 15. During the event, players will be able to get multiple exclusive bundles, new characters and skins. Also Read - Free Fire OB28 update: How to get McLaren P1 Helios car skin, new 'Win and Chill' emote

During the Free Fire Rampage Legion event, you will be able to get all of the rewards by spinning the wheel. Grand prize spins will cost diamonds. A single spin is priced at 20 diamonds, while a set of 6 spins is priced at 100 diamonds.

The company has guaranteed that players will get a grand prize of their choice after 120 spins.

Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Grand Prizes

Hunger Strike Bundle

Venom Touch Bundle

Plague Phantom Bundle

Famine Felon Bundle

Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Normal Rewards

Resupply Map

Bonfire

Bounty Token

Pet Food

50x Memory Fragments (Xayne)

50x Memory Fragments (Maro)

50x Memory Fragments (Shirou)

50x Memory Fragments (Skyler)

50x Universal Fragments

AI Gun Box

Demolitionist Gun Box

Bumblebee Gun Box

Evil Pumpkin AK Box

Hellfire M4A1 AK Box

Hellfire M4A1 Box

Wilderness Hunter UMP Box

Moon Famas Box

Weapon Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Yellow Dash

Infestation

Day of Death banner

THE banner

Devine parachute

Sunlight surfboard

Hunger surfboard

Final Catastrophe backpack

Gloo Wall – Death Guardian

How to claim rewards?