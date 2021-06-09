Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Prize list, how to get rewards

Garena Free Fire is currently hosting its new Rampage Legion event, which started on June 9 and will end on June 15. During the event, players will be able to get multiple exclusive bundles, new characters and skins. Also Read - Free Fire OB28 update: How to get McLaren P1 Helios car skin, new 'Win and Chill' emote
During the Free Fire Rampage Legion event, you will be able to get all of the rewards by spinning the wheel. Grand prize spins will cost diamonds. A single spin is priced at 20 diamonds, while a set of 6 spins is priced at 100 diamonds.
The company has guaranteed that players will get a grand prize of their choice after 120 spins.
Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Grand Prizes
- Hunger Strike Bundle
- Venom Touch Bundle
- Plague Phantom Bundle
- Famine Felon Bundle
Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Normal Rewards
- Resupply Map
- Bonfire
- Bounty Token
- Pet Food
- 50x Memory Fragments (Xayne)
- 50x Memory Fragments (Maro)
- 50x Memory Fragments (Shirou)
- 50x Memory Fragments (Skyler)
- 50x Universal Fragments
- AI Gun Box
- Demolitionist Gun Box
- Bumblebee Gun Box
- Evil Pumpkin AK Box
- Hellfire M4A1 AK Box
- Hellfire M4A1 Box
- Wilderness Hunter UMP Box
- Moon Famas Box
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Yellow Dash
- Infestation
- Day of Death banner
- THE banner
- Devine parachute
- Sunlight surfboard
- Hunger surfboard
- Final Catastrophe backpack
- Gloo Wall – Death Guardian
How to claim rewards?
- Log in to the game and tap on the calendar icon on the left side.
- Tap on the Rampage Legion tab under the news section.
- Tap on the Go To button to get inside of the event interface.
- Tap on the preferred type of spin.
- Confirm the purchase and spin the wheel to get the rewards.