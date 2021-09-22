comscore Free Fire full list of active codes, latest rewards for today
Free Fire redeem codes for September 22: How to win Netherworld Troop’s Blade, Flaming Dragon AK skin for free

Here's the entire list of active codes in Free Fire and the latest rewards for today that you should check.

Free Fire redeem code today

Free Fire redeem codes for September 22: Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the popular BR titles in India, the reason being frequent updates, new events, and in-game benefits. Redeem codes are another lucrative deal that allows players to earn exclusive in-game rewards, cosmetics, weapon skins, characters for free. Also Read - Free Fire top 6 ongoing events: How to win Glo Technica Skyboard, Glo Drone backpack and more

In case you are unable to find the Free Fire redeem codes for the day, we have got you covered. All you need to do is paste the codes into the Free Fire redemption site and grab the loot crates, new skins, diamond vouchers for free. Also Read - Free Fire Max pre-registration ends September 27: Rewards, global release date, and more

Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 22: How to win Netherworld Troop’s Blade, Violet Parkour Bundle, Flaming Dragon AK skin for free

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 21: List of active codes, latest rewards

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 Days)

FFES-PORT-SF2A: Crystal Soul Backpack and Ford Bobblehead

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

PACJ-JTUA-29UU: Diamond Royale Voucher

XLMM-VSBN-V6YC: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

WMWT-8A96-RHDF: 50x Saphire Tokens

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days

ZRJA-PH29-4KV5: Priestess’ Fox Surfboard

4PG7-A2ET-JJNB: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

H87Q-8WPF-YZHM: 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle

Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop’s Blade

Additional redeem codes

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

8F3Q ZKNT LWBZ

F7UI JHBG FDFR

VFGV JMCK DMHN

ERTY HJNB VCDS

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

MM5O DFFD CEEW

Y6AC LK7K UD1N

XLMM VSBN V6YC

VFGV JMCK DMHN

ERTY HJNB VCDS

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

F7UI JHBG FDFR

F10IU JHGV CDSE

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

It is worth mentioning that these Free Fire active codes are time-specific and stay active only for a limited period, hence it is advised to use is as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes, September 22: How to activate codes and earn rewards, gun skins, items for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2021 8:34 AM IST

Best Sellers