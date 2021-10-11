Free Fire working codes today: We all like getting freebies, mostly those offered in the games that often get us hooked for long hours. Free Fire, the popular BR title has a host of premium in-game content that can be purchased via in-game currency or real-world cash. But not all can or are willing to pay a hefty amount to grab those exclusive items. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds

Thankfully, the developers behind the BR game release redeem codes periodically that can be used in the Free Fire redemption site to obtain items like gun skins, character bundles, emotes etc. We have listed the working codes for October 11 in Free Fire that you can check.

Free Fire active codes October 11: How to get gun skins, costumes, emotes for free

8NAR-H5K2-T6SP (Indian Server)- 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate

FFES-P5M1-MVBN: Titanium Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia)

W4GP-FVK2-MR2C: Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate (NA, US, and SAC)

HEJT-6AYN-CDXU (European server)

VT2ZXFGPKXK6 (NA/US/SAC regions): Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Players should keep in note that certain redeem codes are region-specific. Players from outside the specific region will face an error message in case they apply the redeem code to the redemption site.

Free Fire redeem codes, October 11: How to activate codes and earn rewards

Step 1- Open the Garena fofficial rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.