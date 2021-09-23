Free Fire redeem codes September 23– Free Fire is one of the popular battle royale games on mobiles that surpassed PUBG Mobile on Google Play Store recently. While frequent updates and a simple interface are some of the reasons behind the game’s popularity, Garena manages to attract players with in-game benefits as well. Also Read - Free Fire Moco Rebirth Event: How to get Moco accessories for free
The redeem codes being one of them let players get in-game cosmetics, rewards including pets, characters, and gun skins. With these, players can take an edge on the battlefield. That said, if you are looking for active codes for the day, here’s the list of Free Fire redeem codes for today that you can use in the redemption site and earn rewards. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 22: How to win Netherworld Troop’s Blade, Flaming Dragon AK skin for free
Free Fire redeem codes for September 23, 2021
MCP3-WABQ-T43T – 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate Also Read - Free Fire top 6 ongoing events: How to win Glo Technica Skyboard, Glo Drone backpack and more
8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ – Violet Parkour Bundle
Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N – Netherworld Troop’s Blade
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Boy Bundle (7 Days)
FFES-PORT-SF2A – Crystal Soul Backpack and Ford Bobblehead
HXVD-EU6E-PW5X – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
PACJ-JTUA-29UU – Diamond Royale Voucher
XLMM-VSBN-V6YC – 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
WMWT-8A96-RHDF – 50x Saphire Tokens
Additional redeem codes
VFGV JMCK DMHN
ERTY HJNB VCDS
NDJD FBGJ FJFK
F7UI JHBG FDFR
TJ57 OSSD N5AP
W0JJ AFV3 TU5E
XLMM VSBN V6YC
VFGV JMCK DMHN
F7UI JHBG FDFR
F10IU JHGV CDSE
TJ57 OSSD N5AP
F7UI JHBG FDFR
ERTY HJNB VCDS
W0JJ AFV3 TU5E
TJ57 OSSD N5AP
NDJD FBGJ FJFK
VFGV JMCK DMHN
Garena Free Fire redeem codes- How to activate redeem codes and get rewards in Free Fire
Step 1- First up, open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.