Free Fire redeem codes September 23– Free Fire is one of the popular battle royale games on mobiles that surpassed PUBG Mobile on Google Play Store recently. While frequent updates and a simple interface are some of the reasons behind the game’s popularity, Garena manages to attract players with in-game benefits as well. Also Read - Free Fire Moco Rebirth Event: How to get Moco accessories for free

The redeem codes being one of them let players get in-game cosmetics, rewards including pets, characters, and gun skins. With these, players can take an edge on the battlefield. That said, if you are looking for active codes for the day, here’s the list of Free Fire redeem codes for today that you can use in the redemption site and earn rewards. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 22: How to win Netherworld Troop’s Blade, Flaming Dragon AK skin for free

Free Fire redeem codes for September 23, 2021

MCP3-WABQ-T43T – 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate Also Read - Free Fire top 6 ongoing events: How to win Glo Technica Skyboard, Glo Drone backpack and more

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ – Violet Parkour Bundle

Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N – Netherworld Troop’s Blade

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Boy Bundle (7 Days)

FFES-PORT-SF2A – Crystal Soul Backpack and Ford Bobblehead

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

PACJ-JTUA-29UU – Diamond Royale Voucher

XLMM-VSBN-V6YC – 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

WMWT-8A96-RHDF – 50x Saphire Tokens

Additional redeem codes

VFGV JMCK DMHN

ERTY HJNB VCDS

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

F7UI JHBG FDFR

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

XLMM VSBN V6YC

F10IU JHGV CDSE

ERTY HJNB VCDS

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

Garena Free Fire redeem codes- How to activate redeem codes and get rewards in Free Fire

Step 1- First up, open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.