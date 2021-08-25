Garena Free Fire redeem codes 25th August- Free Fire, the popular BR title in India bundles tons of elements be it skins, cosmetic changes emotes, etc. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 24: How to activate codes, get Bunny MP40, Gloo wall skin for free

While BGMI is slowly grasping the gaming community with its PUBG like flavors, Garena's BR game has kept the players stick to the deserted island, courtesy of fresh content, new in-game items. But most skins and cosmetic changes cost Diamonds aka in-game currency, however, one can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by the developers almost every day. We have listed Free Fire active codes for the day that you can redeem online and grab items for free.

Free Fire redeem codes 25th August: How to get Game Streamer Weapon Loot crate, diamonds for free

84J9-EYTY-FSMV – 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box Also Read - Best guns in Free Fire: From M14, GROZA to AWM, here's the list

2BEM-BE4T-XU4P – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET – Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Z63G-WUBM-E7GH – Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

LH3D-HG87-XU5U – Pumpkin Land parachute

FF9M-J476-HHXE – Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Additional redeem codes

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

FF22NYW94A00

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

SWER 5TYH BGVC

YXY3EGTLHGJX

ERT5 6Y7U JHBV

AWER TGHB VCSD

SERT 56YU JNHB

SXE4 R5T6 YHBG

XSEU RTYH BVCX

SDER T56Y UJNB

SDER TYHB GVCD

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Head over to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.