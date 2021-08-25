comscore Free Fire redeem codes 25th August: How to get Game Streamer Weapon Loot crate, diamonds for free
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire redeem codes 25th August: How to get Game Streamer Weapon Loot crate, diamonds for free
News

Free Fire redeem codes 25th August: How to get Game Streamer Weapon Loot crate, diamonds for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for August 25: Full list of active codes, how to grab Game Streamer Weapon Loot crate, Pumpkin Land parachute, Street Boy bundle, diamonds for free.

free-fire-new

Garena Free Fire redeem codes 25th August- Free Fire, the popular BR title in India bundles tons of elements be it skins, cosmetic changes emotes, etc. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 24: How to activate codes, get Bunny MP40, Gloo wall skin for free

While BGMI is slowly grasping the gaming community with its PUBG like flavors, Garena’s BR game has kept the players stick to the deserted island, courtesy of fresh content, new in-game items. But most skins and cosmetic changes cost Diamonds aka in-game currency, however, one can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by the developers almost every day. We have listed Free Fire active codes for the day that you can redeem online and grab items for free. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 23: How to get Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate, Weapon Royale voucher for free

Free Fire redeem codes 25th August: How to get Game Streamer Weapon Loot crate, diamonds for free

84J9-EYTY-FSMV – 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box Also Read - Best guns in Free Fire: From M14, GROZA to AWM, here's the list

2BEM-BE4T-XU4P – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET – Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Z63G-WUBM-E7GH – Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

LH3D-HG87-XU5U – Pumpkin Land parachute

FF9M-J476-HHXE – Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Additional redeem codes

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

FF22NYW94A00

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

SWER 5TYH BGVC

YXY3EGTLHGJX

ERT5 6Y7U JHBV

AWER TGHB VCSD

SERT 56YU JNHB

SXE4 R5T6 YHBG

XSEU RTYH BVCX

SDER T56Y UJNB

SDER TYHB GVCD

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Head over to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 25, 2021 9:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Is your old iPhone slowing down? This weird trick likely makes it faster
News
Is your old iPhone slowing down? This weird trick likely makes it faster
Free Fire redeem codes 25th August: How to get Game Streamer Weapon Loot crate, diamonds for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes 25th August: How to get Game Streamer Weapon Loot crate, diamonds for free

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds next sale on August 31 via Flipkart: Price in India, sale offers, and more

Deals

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds next sale on August 31 via Flipkart: Price in India, sale offers, and more

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone set to launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone set to launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

LG TV 2021 lineup launched in India: Check details here

Smart TVs

LG TV 2021 lineup launched in India: Check details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Is your old iPhone slowing down? This weird trick likely makes it faster

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone set to launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

LG TV 2021 lineup launched in India: Check details here

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G receiving OxygenOS update in India: Here's what's new

PS5 India restock: Sony PlayStation 5 restock date, price, how to pre-order and more

MediaTek dominates the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space in 2021, where is Qualcomm?

We Talk: Narayan Karthikeyan jams with the Xbox team for the Space Jam game

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 first impressions

Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?

The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire redeem codes 25th August: How to get Game Streamer Weapon Loot crate, diamonds for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes 25th August: How to get Game Streamer Weapon Loot crate, diamonds for free
Free Fire redeem codes for August 24: How to activate codes, get Bunny MP40, Gloo wall skin for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for August 24: How to activate codes, get Bunny MP40, Gloo wall skin for free
Free Fire redeem codes for August 23: How to get free Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate, Weapon Royale voucher

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for August 23: How to get free Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate, Weapon Royale voucher
Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, August 22: List of active redeem codes, how to claim rewards

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, August 22: List of active redeem codes, how to claim rewards
Free Fire 4th-anniversary events begin August 20: Event details, rewards, giveaways, and more

Gaming

Free Fire 4th-anniversary events begin August 20: Event details, rewards, giveaways, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Deal of the Day: 5G फोन Mi 11X और iQOO Z3 को छूट में खरीदने का मौका, लैपटॉप और हेडफोन पर मिल रहा Discount

WhatsApp टेस्ट कर रहा नया कलर, बीटा वर्जन में लौटा पुराना फीचर

Realme 8i का डिजाइन हुआ लीक, 50MP कैमरे और 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाले डिस्प्ले के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत और क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन

Realme GT 5G स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल, मिलेगा 3000 रुपये का Discount

Latest Videos

Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview

Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview
Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!
Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW

Reviews

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Is your old iPhone slowing down? This weird trick likely makes it faster
News
Is your old iPhone slowing down? This weird trick likely makes it faster
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone set to launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone set to launch in India today: Check expected specs and price
LG TV 2021 lineup launched in India: Check details here

Smart TVs

LG TV 2021 lineup launched in India: Check details here
OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G receiving OxygenOS update in India: Here's what's new

News

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G receiving OxygenOS update in India: Here's what's new
PS5 India restock: Sony PlayStation 5 restock date, price, how to pre-order and more

Gaming

PS5 India restock: Sony PlayStation 5 restock date, price, how to pre-order and more

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers