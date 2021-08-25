Garena Free Fire redeem codes 25th August- Free Fire, the popular BR title in India bundles tons of elements be it skins, cosmetic changes emotes, etc. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 24: How to activate codes, get Bunny MP40, Gloo wall skin for free
While BGMI is slowly grasping the gaming community with its PUBG like flavors, Garena's BR game has kept the players stick to the deserted island, courtesy of fresh content, new in-game items. But most skins and cosmetic changes cost Diamonds aka in-game currency, however, one can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by the developers almost every day. We have listed Free Fire active codes for the day that you can redeem online and grab items for free.
Free Fire redeem codes 25th August: How to get Game Streamer Weapon Loot crate, diamonds for free
84J9-EYTY-FSMV – 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box
2BEM-BE4T-XU4P – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET – Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
Z63G-WUBM-E7GH – Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
LH3D-HG87-XU5U – Pumpkin Land parachute
FF9M-J476-HHXE – Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
Additional redeem codes
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
FF22NYW94A00
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFTQT5IRMCNX
FF7WSM0CN44Z
FFA9UVHX4H7D
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
SWER 5TYH BGVC
YXY3EGTLHGJX
ERT5 6Y7U JHBV
AWER TGHB VCSD
SERT 56YU JNHB
SXE4 R5T6 YHBG
XSEU RTYH BVCX
SDER T56Y UJNB
SDER TYHB GVCD
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards
-Head over to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.
-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.