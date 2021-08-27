Free Fire redeem codes 27 August: How to win M1014 Underground Howl loot crate, Shoot dance emote for free

Free Fire redeem codes August 27: Free Fire is one of the popular BR titles that has over millions of players. The Garena-designed BR game recently achieved the 1 billion milestone on Google Play Store. Also Read - Free Fire rewards for 26 August: How to get Thrash Goth Loot Box, Metallic Gloo Wall skin for free

Free Fire popularity attributes to the fact that the game brings new content every now and then, and lucrative rewards for its players. Redeem code is another factor that players check to get brand new skins and other in-game items. These 12-digit unique codes are released occasionally and can be activated via the redemption site. That said, we have listed the active codes in Free Fire for today that can be used in the game’s redeem code website to earn free rewards. Also Read - Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Open: 42 teams advance to Closed Qualifiers

Free Fire redeem codes 27 August: How to win M1014 Underground Howl loot crate, Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote for free

FF9M PGS3 85PS: Annihilator (Mask) and Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 26: How to get permanent gun skins, diamonds for free

FF9M J31C XKRG: Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote

Z63G WUBM E7GH: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

LH3D HG87 XU5U: Pumpkin Land parachute

FF9M J476 HHXE: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

FF9M 2GF1 4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

JX5N QCM7 U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FFMC F8XL VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC VGNA BCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

84J9 EYTY FSMV: 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box

2BEM BE4T XU4P: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate

HK9X P6XT E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

FFBCLAK9KYGM: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFICDCTSL5FT: Diamond Royale Voucher

FFBCZD9RDP44: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

FFBCAC836MAC: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

FFBCLP5S98AW: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7d)

YXY3EGTLHGJX: Cupid Scar (7d)

FFPLUED93XRT: Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard

FFTILM659NZB: Surprise Fan Reward

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher

3IBBMSL7AK8G: The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points power–up

Additional redeem codes

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 ES11 YL2D

FFX6 0C2I IVYU

FFXV GG8N U4YB

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 27 August: How to redeem items for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.